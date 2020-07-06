AS Tallinna Sadam (trading code TSM1T, ISIN code EE3100021635) will close the list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends on 13 July 2020 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system.

Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is set to 10 July 2020. From this day onwards, the person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2019.

AS Tallinna Sadam will pay dividend 0.115 euros per share on 20 July 2020.