Oxford Technology 4 Venture Capital Trust Plc



Dividend of 5.0p per share





Following the sale of Castleton Technology Plc to MRI Software in June, the Directors of Oxford Technology 4 VCT Plc are today declaring an interim capital dividend of 5.0 pence per share for the year to 28 February 2021.



The ex-dividend date is 16th July 2020.



The record date for the dividend is 17th July 2020.



The payment date is 31st July 2020.



Shareholders on the register on the record date will receive the dividend.







Further information:



Lucius Cary 01865 784466