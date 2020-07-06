Vilmorin & Cie today announced the launch of a cash tender offer to repurchase its bond issue of a total nominal amount of 450 million euros, maturing in May 2021 (ISIN FR0011921881).



This tender offer is scheduled to close on July 10, 2020.

The maximum amount of the offer will be announced to bondholders on July 13, 2020 with settlement and delivery planned for July 15, 2020.

Through this operation, Vilmorin & Cie's objective is to anticipate its financial maturities and to pursue its strategy of optimizing its financial capacities.

Vilmorin & Cie is accompanied for this transaction by CACIB and Natixis as dealer managers.





COMING DISCLOSURES AND EVENTS

Monday August 3, 2020(1): Disclosure of sales for fiscal year 2019-2020

Wednesday October 14, 2020(1): Disclosure of results for fiscal year 2019-2020

Monday November 2, 2020(1): Disclosure of sales at the end of the first quarter 2020-2021

Friday December 11, 2020: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Paris

Dates provided as an indication only, and liable to be changed

(1) Disclosure after trading on the Paris stock market.





Vilmorin & Cie, the 4th largest seed company in the world, develops vegetable and field seeds with high added value, contributing to meeting global food requirements.

Accompanied by its reference shareholder Limagrain, both an agricultural cooperative owned by French farmers and an international seed group, Vilmorin & Cie’s strategy for growth relies on strong, sustained investments in research and international development to durably strengthen its market shares on promising world markets.

True to its vision of sustainable development, Vilmorin & Cie ensures its achievements fully respect its three founding values: progress, at the heart of its beliefs and its mission, perseverance, inherent to farming and the seeds business, and cooperation, in the fields of science, industry and commerce.

