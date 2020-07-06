Transactions during 29 June - 3 July



On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 29 June - 3 July:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,274,324 1,928,239,187 29 June 2020 15,972 868.01 13,863,876 30 June 2020 12,640 876.08 11,073,628 1 July 2020 12,437 868.50 10,801,510 2 July 2020 15,000 883.11 13,246,593 3 July 2020 19,698 890.36 17,538,250 Total, 29 June – 3 July 2020 75,747 66,523,857 Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 3 July 2020* 32,976 878.24 28,960,760 Accumulated under the programme 2,383,047 2,023,723,804 * According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 2,541,201 own B shares, corresponding to 1.7% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221

Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232



Media Relations:

Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216

Christian Wulff Søndergaard +45 3144 7965



For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.

Attachments