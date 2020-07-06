Transactions during 29 June - 3 July
On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 29 June - 3 July:
| Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
| Amount
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|2,274,324
|1,928,239,187
|29 June 2020
|15,972
|868.01
|13,863,876
|30 June 2020
|12,640
|876.08
|11,073,628
|1 July 2020
|12,437
|868.50
|10,801,510
|2 July 2020
|15,000
|883.11
|13,246,593
|3 July 2020
|19,698
|890.36
|17,538,250
|Total, 29 June – 3 July 2020
|75,747
|66,523,857
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 3 July 2020*
|32,976
|878.24
|28,960,760
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,383,047
|2,023,723,804
|* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 2,541,201 own B shares, corresponding to 1.7% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232
Media Relations:
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216
Christian Wulff Søndergaard +45 3144 7965
For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.
Attachments
Carlsberg A/S
København V, DENMARK
35_06072020_Carlsberg share buy-back_Transactions 29 June-3 July 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
20200706- Carlsbergfondet PDMR reportingFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: