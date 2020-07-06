Signing ceremony (R-L) Rasmi Ranjan Ray, Managing Director for India at Bombardier Transportation during the Letter of Award signing with the team from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRC) led by Kumar Keshav, Managing Director; Atul Kumar Garg, Director Rolling Stock and Systems; Suresh Kumar, Chief Electrical Engineer for Rolling Stock and Ankit Yadav, Deputy General Manager for Rolling Stock

1.4 million daily riders will benefit from new metro services connecting the city clusters of Agra and Kanpur and iconic destinations including the Taj Mahal



Over 1,000 MOVIA metro cars and 200 km of CITYFLO signalling ordered by India’s operators make this country one of Bombardier’s largest metro markets

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from India’s Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) to build and deliver 201 metro cars and an advanced signalling solution for the Agra-Kanpur Metro projects. For the 30 km Agra Metro and the 32 km Kanpur Metro, Bombardier’s scope for the contract comprises 67 BOMBARDIER MOVIA metro three-car trainsets and the advanced BOMBARDIER CITYFLO 650 rail control solution. The Letter of Award is valued at approximately INR 2051 crore (245 million euro, $275 million US) and the customer has a provision to exercise an option of an additional 51 metro cars.

Mr. Kumar Keshav, Managing Director, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), Lucknow (India), expressed his delight at having the Bombardier Consortium as an integrated Rolling Stock and Signalling System partner for the upcoming Metro projects. He said, “UPMRC has the responsibility of implementing the prestigious Kanpur and Agra Metro projects in the State of Uttar Pradesh in India in a very strict time frame. After achieving the distinction of completing the Lucknow Metro as the fastest implemented metro project in India in less than four and half years (36 days ahead of schedule), UPMRC is committed once again to replicating the same achievement in the delivery of the Kanpur and Agra Metro Projects. Manufacturing and supply of 67 high-end state-of-the art modern trainsets of three-cars each, manufactured in Savli, India by Bombardier, shall be a feather in “Make in India” dream of India.”

He further stated that this partnership between UPMRC and Bombardier for delivering the Rolling Stock and Signalling System for Kanpur and Agra Metro Projects will prove to be a very satisfying experience for all the associated parties in implementing these world-class Metro Projects in short time.

Rajeev Joisar, Managing Director for India at Bombardier Transportation, said, “Bombardier is honoured to have been chosen by Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) for this highly collaborative project to deliver the rolling stock and advanced signalling system for the Agra and Kanpur metro projects. The new metro cars will be locally designed and built, and the rail control will be equipped by our project delivery teams in India. With this award, Bombardier becomes the only rail supplier in India chosen to deliver the broad portfolio of rail solutions for Indian customers in the segments of Metro and Commuter cars, Rail Equipment, Signalling Systems and Services.”

He added, “We are very proud of the confidence bestowed on us by our new customer, UPMRC in India, to move millions of people daily with our trains and signalling solutions, and to be partners in delivering their vision of 'Moving People, Adding Values’. We look forward to bringing our innovative, safe and reliable mobility solutions to Agra and Kanpur’s citizens and to making a major positive impact on the local environment and economy.”

The Agra and Kanpur metro rail projects will have two corridors each connecting major public nodes, tourist places including the Taj Mahal, and city cluster areas, resulting in a sustainable and reliable public transport system for the two cities. For the four million people in Kanpur and the two million people in Agra, the metro will bring improved connectivity and an enhanced passenger experience.

The project will be executed in accordance with country’s ‘Make in India’ guidelines, with the trains being manufactured at Bombardier’s Savli and Maneja sites near Vadodara in India. The rolling stock will be designed at the Global Engineering and Technology Centre in Hyderabad, India.

In India, Bombardier is one of the largest rolling stock providers and the largest signalling solution supplier to Delhi Metro, one of the world’s leading metro operators. Since 2007, 816 metro cars have been ordered and more than 140 km of metro lines have been equipped with Bombardier’s signalling technology. In addition to the CITYFLO 650 solution installed on Delhi’s lines 7 and 9, Delhi Metro lines 5 and 6 are equipped with Bombardier’s CITYFLO 350 signalling solution.

This is the second major contract for Bombardier in India this year. In May 2020, Bombardier announced that it had won the contract to build and deliver 30 regional commuter trainsets of six-cars each and 10 intracity mass transit trainsets of three-cars each, together with 15 years of rolling stock maintenance for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut semi-high-speed rail corridor of the Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) from India’s National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

About Bombardier Transportation in India

With around 1,500 employees, Bombardier Transportation in India operates a railway vehicle manufacturing site and bogie assembly hall at Savli, near Vadodara, Gujarat. This is in addition to a propulsion system manufacturing facility at Maneja and Train Control and Management System (TCMS) centre at Atladara in Vadodara; a Rail Control Solutions centre for project delivery and product engineering and an Information Services India hub in Gurugram, Delhi NCR and an Engineering Centre in Hyderabad.

It is a long standing partner of Indian Railways supplying propulsion equipment for their locomotives and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs). Bombardier also exports rail equipment from India to the company’s rolling stock projects all over the world. Bombardier helps to move around five million people daily in the cities of Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata and its propulsion systems equip locomotives that travel around 300,000 track kilometres daily on Indian Railways’ network.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety. Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

