BERLIN, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Mathias Samson as a Senior Managing Director and leader of the Public Affairs practice in Germany within the Strategic Communications segment.



Mr. Samson is an expert in economic, environmental and energy policy in Germany. He was State Secretary in the Hessian Ministry of Economics, Energy, Transport and Regional Development from 2014 to 2019. There, he led and implemented important economic and environmental policy projects, particularly in the fields of energy, mobility and digitization. Between 2000 and 2013, he worked at the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, serving as Office Manager for then-State Secretary Rainer Baake, and then as Head of the Environment, Transport and Electromobility Division from 2004.

As Head of Public Affairs for Germany at FTI Consulting, Mr. Samson will advise clients on how to overcome complex business challenges while anticipating and mitigating political risk. Working alongside FTI Consulting’s network of multidisciplinary and sector experts, he will partner with clients to develop broad-based, effective stakeholder engagement strategies to ensure successful business outcomes.

Mr. Samson will continue to build on the long-standing collaboration with the firm’s offices in Brussels, London, Paris and Washington, D.C., as well as in other regions globally. He will also play a key role in representing FTI Consulting’s sustainability and ESG consulting services in the German market as part of a global task force.

Commenting on Mr. Samson’s appointment, Lutz Golsch , a Senior Managing Director and Head of the Strategic Communications segment in Germany, said: "With the coronavirus crisis, the roles of state and politics in the economy is being rearranged for a longer period. At the same time, the pressure on companies will continue to increase, especially regarding sustainability and socio-political positioning. In times of increasing polarization, it is even more important for companies to find smart, long-term strategies for dealing with their stakeholders. Mathias is an experienced practitioner for the management of our German public affairs business who will strengthen our expertise in these areas.”

Mr. Samson added: “I am looking forward to this change of perspective in times of enormous socio-political upheaval. Issues such as the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, social inequality or good corporate governance present managers with enormous challenges. Together with the team of one of the leading strategic communications consultancies, I am convinced I can make an impactful contribution to entrepreneurial success in these times of uncertainty and change.”

The Strategic Communications segment of FTI Consulting designs and executes communications strategies for clients managing financial, regulatory and reputational challenges. In addition to Strategic Communications, FTI Consulting supports clients in the German market through its Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Economic Consulting, Forensic & Litigation Consulting and Technology segments.

