Tartu University Hospital has signed a contract with joint bidders Nordecon AS and its subsidiary Embach Ehitus OÜ for the construction of phase III of Maarjamõisa Medical Campus. During the phase III two new wings for L.Puusepa 8 buildings complex will be built – wing M for new children hospital and wing C for ear clinic, family center of women’s clinic and ambulatory surgery.

Wing M will be built as an extension to wing H, accommodating six above-ground and two below-ground floors, including parking. Total gross area of the building will be around 20,000 sqm. New wing C will have four above-ground and one below-ground floor with total gross space of about 13,600 sqm.

The cost of the construction is 47.3 million euros, plus VAT. Construction works will begin in July 2020 and will last for about two years.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2019 was 234 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 700 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.