• By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Sequencing, Microarray, and others.

• By Application: Clinical and Translational Research Segments

• By End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research and Academic Institutions, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and others.

• By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World



Regional Segmentation



• North America: U.S. and Canada

• Europe: Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Global Increase in Cancer Prevalence

• Increasing Government Funding for Healthcare

• Declining Costs and Increasing Output of Sequencing



Market Challenges



• High Cost of Instrument

• Lack of High-Complexity Testing Centers and Skilled Professionals in High-Growth Regions

• Low Adoption in Diagnostic Applications



Market Opportunities



• Growing Trend of Methylome Sequencing for Precision Medicine

• Advancing Technological Developments for Methylome Sequencing

• Growth in Non-Oncology Applications of DNA Methylation



Key Companies Profiled



Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Exact Sciences Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Merck Group, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Active Motif, Inc., Diagenode Diagnostics SA, EpiGentek Group Inc., New England Biolabs, Inc., and Zymo Research Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in, and their respective impacts on the global DNA methylation market?

• What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

• Which is the dominant product type developed by the leading and emerging players for the global DNA methylation market?

• What are the key technologies that have been used by leading players in the global DNA methylation market?

• How each segment of the market is expected to grow during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030 based on:

o product type

o technology

o application

o end user

o region

• Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

• What are the key application areas for DNA methylation in 2020, and which application areas are expected to witness growth in the forecast period?



Market Overview

DNA methylation is a heritable epigenetic marker which involves the covalent transfer of a methyl group to the C-5 position of the cytosine ring of DNA by enzymes known as DNA methyltransferases (DNMTs).In humans, DNA methylation occurs primarily at cytosines in any context of the genome.



More than 98% of DNA methylation occurs in a CpG dinucleotide context in somatic cells. The current DNA methylation market is mainly dominated by several diagnostic majors, such as Exact Sciences Corporation, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., which offer a wide variety of diagnostics and research-based products for detection of DNA methylation in genomes.



These products are generally based on technologies, such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), microarrays, and sequencing, including both traditional and next-generation sequencing. The underlying utility of diagnostic testing for DNA methylation is based on the identification of clinically actionable genetic function, which provide crucial information on diagnosis, prognosis, and theranostics of genetic disorders and thereby facilitates clinical work-up, treatment management, and therapeutic selection.



The existing market of DNA methylation is favored by multiple factors, which include a global increase in cancer prevalence and declining costs and increasing output of sequencing.In addition, an increasing number of product approvals and launches pertaining to the global DNA methylation market will provide a lucrative growth for this market.



Moreover, increasing use of early-stage biomarkers in cancer profiling is the key driving factor for the market.



Government funding is also one of the major growth factors for the DNA methylation market, because increasing funding by the government is expected to facilitate research institutes and key players to develop, as well as market novel assays useful for the diagnosis of several tumors.Increasing funding will lead to liquidity of the cancer profiling market, and thus, companies will develop various testing options to identify the underlying mutations that serve as a possible cause for the disease.



All these factors are, therefore, expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.



Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application, end user, and region, which highlight value propositions and business models useful for industry leaders and stakeholders. The research also comprises country-level analysis, go-to-market strategies of leading players, future opportunities, among others, to detail the scope and provide a 360-degree coverage of the domain.



Competitive Landscape

On the basis of region, North America is expected to retain a leading position throughout the forecast period 2020-2030, followed by Europe. This is a result of the presence of leading industry players in this region, coupled up with the highest prevalence of cancer in 2018.



Major players, including Illumina, Inc., MDxHealth S.A., Diagenode Diagnostics S.A., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others, led the number of key developments witnessed by the market during the period 2017-2020. The market was dominated by players such as Exact Sciences Corporation, Illumina, Inc., and QIAGEN N.V. in 2018 and 2019. These companies ensured their market stature through several key developments undertaken during the period.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest-of-APAC

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World

