Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Car and Electric Vehicle Growth Opportunities in the Test and Measurement Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research will take an in-depth look into important market trends that are likely to influence the autonomous car and EV market and their effect on the test and measurement industry. Regional-level market analysis is done and important growth opportunities that the test and measurement community could capitalize upon are evaluated.

A vehicle should have three attributes for it to be completely autonomous: advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication technologies, and certain wireless technologies of the infotainment system.

As the degree of autonomy of vehicles continues to grow, the number of electronic control units (ECUs) and domain control units (DCUs) incorporated into vehicles will accelerate at a geometric rate. Validating the performance of ECUs and DCUs individually can significantly enhance costs while reducing time to market.

Instead, automotive OEMs rely on testing methodologies such as hardware-in-the-loop (HIL); HIL simulates real-world traffic in the lab environment and validates the performance of software embedded inside the ECUs and DCUs against the stimuli. In addition, as data traffic increases, automotive OEMs are incorporating Ethernet technology in place of conventional bus technologies such as controller area network (CAN), local interconnect network (LIN), and FlexRay.



To validate the Ethernet technology that is incorporated into the automobile, OEMs across the automotive supply chain are leveraging Ethernet testing capabilities, which have had a high degree of success in the telecom industry for testing their proprietary automotive Ethernet technology. To validate the electric vehicle (EV), automotive OEMs require solutions that can validate the battery technology, invertor technology, and components of the electric powertrain.



In addition to testing the aforementioned components of the EV, well-established OEMs are trying to replicate ultra-fast charging technologies that were developed by Tesla. Participants of the automotive ecosystem would require a special type of power electronics that, in conjunction with simulation solutions such as HIL, can efficiently test the performance of the energy unit of the EV.

The present automotive ecosystem typically comprises those that are well established and start-ups. While the start-up community is growing at a rapid pace and has a higher degree of technological innovation associated with it, it is hampered by its inability to scale as efficiently as its well-established counterparts. Third-party service providers that offer testing and certification will prove to be invaluable for the start-up community by providing them not only with testing services but also with critical information on access to international markets.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5-step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives for Test and Measurement Companies

Growth Opportunities for Test and Measurement Companies

2. Growth Environment-Market Overview

Market Definitions

ADAS-Key Trends

ADAS-Regional Key Trends

EV-Key Trends

EV-Regional Key Trends

Infotainment-Key Trends

Infotainment-Regional Key Trends

Connected Car-Key Trends in V2X

Connected Car-Regional Trends in V2X

HIL-Architecture

HIL-Key Trends

Automotive Ethernet Testing

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

3. Market Forecast

Forecast Assumptions

Autonomous Car and EV Test and Measurement Market-Revenue by Solution Type and Use Case

Autonomous Car and EV Test and Measurement Market-Revenue Forecast by Solution Type and Use Case

Autonomous Car and EV Test and Measurement Market-Revenue Forecast by Type of Use Case

Autonomous Car and EV Test and Measurement Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Autonomous Car and EV Test and Measurement Market-Revenue Forecast by Region

Autonomous Car and EV Test and Measurement Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion

ADAS Testing Segment-Revenue Forecast by Solution Type

ADAS Testing Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

ADAS Testing Segment-Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

ADAS Testing Segment-Revenue Forecast by Region

ADAS Testing Segment-Market Share Analysis

Connected Car Testing Segment-Revenue Forecast by Solution Type

Connected Car Testing Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Connected Car Testing Segment-Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Connected Car Testing Segment-Revenue Forecast by Region

Connected Car Testing Segment-Market Share Analysis

Infotainment Testing Segment-Revenue Forecast by Solution Type

Infotainment Testing Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Infotainment Testing Segment-Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Infotainment Testing Segment-Revenue Forecast by Region

Infotainment Testing Segment-Market Share Analysis

EV Testing Segment-Revenue Forecast by Solution Type

EV Testing Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

EV Testing Segment-Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

EV Testing Segment-Revenue Forecast by Region

EV Testing Segment-Market Share Analysis

4. Visioning Scenarios

Macro to Micro Visioning

Trends Impacting the Autonomous Car and EV Test and Measurement Market

Top Predictions for the Autonomous Car and EV Testing Market

5. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

6. Vision and Strategy-Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Product Development and Testing

Growth Opportunity 2-AI and ML

Growth Opportunity 3-Efficiency of Testing

Growth Opportunity 4-Test Simulations

Growth Opportunity 5-Conformance Testing and IoT

Growth Opportunity 6-Cellular and Cloud Testing

7. Brand and Demand-Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 7-Feature on Demand

Growth Opportunity 8-Emerging Regions

8. Growth Opportunities Matrix

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities 1-6-Vision and Strategy

Growth Opportunities 7-8-Brand and Demand

Growth Opportunities Matrix

9. Growth Strategy and Implementation

Growth Strategies for Your Company

Prioritized Opportunities Through Implementation

