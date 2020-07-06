Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts (2020)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Western Europe is forecast to have 197 million SVOD subscriptions by 2025, doubling from 88 million at end-2019. About 45 million subscribers will be added in 2020 alone, with the COVID-19 lockdown providing a major boost.
Netflix will remain the largest pan-regional SVOD platform, with 67.7 million paying subscribers expected by 2025. Netflix will add 24 million subs from 2019.
Disney+ has made a strong and immediate impact, given its brand recognition, low price and impressive content line-up. Disney+ will launch in most Western European countries by mid-2020. Disney+ is forecast to have 57.54 million paying subscribers in Western Europe by 2025.
The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have had two major effects on Western European OTT: a surge in SVOD subscriptions and a loss in advertiser confidence, which will result in lower AVOD growth for 2020.
This 190-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report covers movies and TV episodes. The report comes in three parts:
Key Topics Covered
Population (000)
Total households (000)
TV households (000)
OTT TV fixed bband hh (000)
Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)
Net SVOD homes (000)
TV rental transactions (000)
Online advertising total (US$ mil.)
SVOD subscribers by operator (000)
Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)
SVOD revenues by operator (US$ mil.)
Share of SVOD revenues by operator (%)
Companies Mentioned (A-Z)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ixxypt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: