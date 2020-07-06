Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 23.13% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The global non-invasive drug delivery devices market generated $548.5 million in revenue in 2018, in terms of value.
The global non-invasive drug delivery devices market is expected to grow at a double-digit compound annual growth rate between the years 2019 and 2025, aided by the increasing burden of chronic diseases, increase in the prevalence of diabetic population, growing geriatric population, high demand for needle-free injectors, and rise in demand for self-administrable drug delivery devices.
This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global non-invasive drug delivery devices market with the help of the key factors driving the market, restraints that can inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion. The report includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players and key strategies and developments taking place in this market. Moreover, the report also includes chapters on market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis.
The research study considers the pricing analysis and product portfolio analysis for a comprehensive understanding of the global non-invasive drug delivery devices market and assesses the factors governing the same. The market (by region), consists of the key market trends, list of the key players, and the recent developments that have taken place in the market.
The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
1 Product Definition
2 Scope of the Research Study
2.1 Research Scope
2.2 Exclusion Criteria of the Report
2.3 Key Questions Answered by the Research Study
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Primary Research
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Data Sources Categorization
3.4 Selection Criteria for Company Profiles
3.5 Assumptions and Limitations
4 Industry Analysis
4.1 Industry Ecosystem
4.1.1 Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers
4.1.2 Pharmaceutical Companies
4.1.3 Distributors
4.2 Legal and Regulatory Framework
4.3 Voice of Consortium and Associations
4.4 Patent Analysis
5 Competitive Landscape
5.1 Key Developments and Strategies
5.1.1 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions
5.1.2 Regulatory and Legal
5.1.3 Merger and Acquisition Activities
5.1.4 New Offerings
5.1.5 Funding Activities
5.1.6 Procurement and Sales
5.2 Market Share Analysis
5.2.1 Market Share Analysis - Needle-Free Injector
5.2.2 Market Share Analysis - Digital Inhalers and Nebulizers
5.3 Price vs. Product Analysis - Needle-Free Injector
5.4 Shelf Life Analysis - Needle-Free Injector
5.5 Pricing Analysis - Digital Inhalers
5.6 Product Portfolio Analysis - Needle-Free Injector
5.7 Product Mapping Analysis - Digital Inhalers and Nebulizers
5.8 Smart Inhaler Value Propositions for Stakeholders
5.9 Smart Inhalers and Nebulizers - An Important Element of System for Predicting Disease Worsening in Individuals
5.10 Business Models for Digital Inhalers and Nebulizers Market
6 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2018-2025
6.1 Assumptions and Limitations
6.2 Market Overview
6.2.1 Advent and Evolution of Drug Delivery
6.2.2 Key Findings and Emerging Trends
6.3 Market Dynamics
6.3.1 Market Drivers
6.3.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Lifestyle-Associated Diseases Elevating the Demand of Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices
6.3.1.1.1 Increase in Prevalence of Diabetes Population
6.3.1.1.2 Increase in Prevalence of Neurological Diseases
6.3.1.1.3 Increase in Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases
6.3.1.2 Growing Geriatric Population Leads to Surge in Exigency of Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices
6.3.1.3 Increasing Needlestick Injuries Lead to Surge in Demand of Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices
6.3.1.4 Increasing Demand for the Self-Administered Medication Service
6.3.1.5 Persistent Support from Government and Non-Government Organizations
6.3.2 Market Restraints
6.3.2.1 Technical Barrier to the Non-Invasive Mode of Drug Delivery
6.3.2.2 Alternative Drug Delivery Technology
6.3.3 Impact Analysis
6.3.4 Market Opportunities
6.3.4.1 Expansion into the Emerging Economies
6.3.4.2 Technological Advancement of Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices
6.3.4.2.1 Microneedle Patches for Vaccine Delivery
6.3.4.2.2 Organ-on-Chip
6.3.4.3 Collaboration between Pharmaceutical Companies and Drug Delivery Firms
7 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices Market, (by Type)
7.1 Overview
7.2 Artificial Pancreas (Closed-Loop Insulin Pumps)
7.3 Needle-Free Injector
7.3.1 Needle-Free Injector Market (by Technology)
7.3.1.1 Gas-Based Needle-Free Injector
7.3.1.2 Spring-Based Needle-Free Injector
7.3.1.3 Other Needle-Free Injector
7.3.2 Needle-Free Injector Market (by Usability)
7.3.2.1 Reusable Needle-Free Injector
7.3.2.2 Disposable Needle-Free Injector
7.3.3 Needle-Free Injector Market (by Type)
7.3.3.1 Liquid-Based Needle-Free Injector
7.3.3.2 Powder-Based Needle-Free Injector
7.3.4 Needle-Free Injector Market (by Site of Delivery)
7.3.4.1 Subcutaneous Needle-Free Injector
7.3.4.2 Intramuscular Needle-Free Injector
7.3.4.3 Intradermal Needle-Free Injector
7.4 Digital Respiratory Devices
7.4.1 Digital Respiratory Devices Market (by Product Type)
7.4.1.1 Sensors and App
7.4.1.2 Smart Inhalers and Nebulizers
8 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices Market, (by Application)
8.1 Overview
8.2 Diabetes Management
8.3 Vaccine Management
8.4 Pain Management
8.5 Respiratory Management
8.6 Others
9 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices Market, (by Region)
9.1 Overview
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 U.K.
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Rest-of-Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
9.5 Latin America, Middle East and Africa
10 Company Profile
10.1 Adherium Limited
10.1.1 Company Overview
10.1.2 Role of Adherium Limited in the Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices Market
10.1.3 Financials
10.1.4 SWOT Analysis
10.2 Capsule Technologies, Inc.
10.3 Crossject SA
10.4 Diabeloop SA
10.5 HNS International, Inc.
10.6 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
10.7 Medtronic PLC
10.8 Novartis AG
10.9 PenJet Corporation
10.10 PharmaJet
10.11 Portal Instruments
10.12 Propeller Health (A Subsidiary of ResMed)
10.13 Sensiron AG
10.14 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
10.15 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
Formats available: