This research report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 23.13% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The global non-invasive drug delivery devices market generated $548.5 million in revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The global non-invasive drug delivery devices market is expected to grow at a double-digit compound annual growth rate between the years 2019 and 2025, aided by the increasing burden of chronic diseases, increase in the prevalence of diabetic population, growing geriatric population, high demand for needle-free injectors, and rise in demand for self-administrable drug delivery devices.



The global non-invasive drug delivery devices market is expected to be witnessing an impressive growth of 23.13% in the forecast period, 2019-2025. North America (75.36), followed by Europe (11.96%), held the major share of this global market (in terms of revenue) in 2018. North America and Europe are expected to retain the leading positions throughout the forecast period (2019-2025), accounting for shares of 75.84% and 12.59%, respectively, of the total market in 2025. The market is driven by the increasing burden of chronic diseases, an increase in the prevalence of diabetic population, growing geriatric population, high demand for needle-free injectors, and a rise in demand for self-administrable drug delivery devices.



This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global non-invasive drug delivery devices market with the help of the key factors driving the market, restraints that can inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion. The report includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players and key strategies and developments taking place in this market. Moreover, the report also includes chapters on market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis.



The research study considers the pricing analysis and product portfolio analysis for a comprehensive understanding of the global non-invasive drug delivery devices market and assesses the factors governing the same. The market (by region), consists of the key market trends, list of the key players, and the recent developments that have taken place in the market.



The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

What are the different types of non-invasive drug delivery systems available in the market, and what are the benefits offered by them?

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global non-invasive drug delivery devices market?

What are the key development strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

What are the regulations pertaining to the global non-invasive drug delivery devices market?

What are the initiatives implemented by different governmental bodies regulating the development and commercialization of non-invasive drug delivery?

What are the leading companies dominating the global non-invasive drug delivery devices market?

How is non-invasive drug delivery devices market taking over the injectable drug delivery devices market by 2025?

How is the price of the needle-free injectors anticipated to affect the demand for injectable drug delivery devices?

What is the lifespan of the different needle-free injectors (by company) in the market?

Based on the application, which non-invasive drug delivery application is anticipated to witness a massive rise in demand in the forecast period?

What was the market value in 2018 of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global non-invasive drug delivery devices market?

How is each segment of the global non-invasive drug delivery devices market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025?

How is the industry anticipated to evolve during the forecast period 2019-2025?

Which region is expected to contribute to the highest sales of the global non-invasive drug delivery devices market during the forecast period?

What are the leading trends and consumer preferences witnessed in the global non-invasive drug delivery devices markets?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Product Definition



2 Scope of the Research Study

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Exclusion Criteria of the Report

2.3 Key Questions Answered by the Research Study



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Data Sources Categorization

3.4 Selection Criteria for Company Profiles

3.5 Assumptions and Limitations



4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Industry Ecosystem

4.1.1 Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers

4.1.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

4.1.3 Distributors

4.2 Legal and Regulatory Framework

4.3 Voice of Consortium and Associations

4.4 Patent Analysis



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Key Developments and Strategies

5.1.1 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions

5.1.2 Regulatory and Legal

5.1.3 Merger and Acquisition Activities

5.1.4 New Offerings

5.1.5 Funding Activities

5.1.6 Procurement and Sales

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.2.1 Market Share Analysis - Needle-Free Injector

5.2.2 Market Share Analysis - Digital Inhalers and Nebulizers

5.3 Price vs. Product Analysis - Needle-Free Injector

5.4 Shelf Life Analysis - Needle-Free Injector

5.5 Pricing Analysis - Digital Inhalers

5.6 Product Portfolio Analysis - Needle-Free Injector

5.7 Product Mapping Analysis - Digital Inhalers and Nebulizers

5.8 Smart Inhaler Value Propositions for Stakeholders

5.9 Smart Inhalers and Nebulizers - An Important Element of System for Predicting Disease Worsening in Individuals

5.10 Business Models for Digital Inhalers and Nebulizers Market



6 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2018-2025

6.1 Assumptions and Limitations

6.2 Market Overview

6.2.1 Advent and Evolution of Drug Delivery

6.2.2 Key Findings and Emerging Trends

6.3 Market Dynamics

6.3.1 Market Drivers

6.3.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Lifestyle-Associated Diseases Elevating the Demand of Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices

6.3.1.1.1 Increase in Prevalence of Diabetes Population

6.3.1.1.2 Increase in Prevalence of Neurological Diseases

6.3.1.1.3 Increase in Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

6.3.1.2 Growing Geriatric Population Leads to Surge in Exigency of Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices

6.3.1.3 Increasing Needlestick Injuries Lead to Surge in Demand of Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices

6.3.1.4 Increasing Demand for the Self-Administered Medication Service

6.3.1.5 Persistent Support from Government and Non-Government Organizations

6.3.2 Market Restraints

6.3.2.1 Technical Barrier to the Non-Invasive Mode of Drug Delivery

6.3.2.2 Alternative Drug Delivery Technology

6.3.3 Impact Analysis

6.3.4 Market Opportunities

6.3.4.1 Expansion into the Emerging Economies

6.3.4.2 Technological Advancement of Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices

6.3.4.2.1 Microneedle Patches for Vaccine Delivery

6.3.4.2.2 Organ-on-Chip

6.3.4.3 Collaboration between Pharmaceutical Companies and Drug Delivery Firms



7 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices Market, (by Type)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Artificial Pancreas (Closed-Loop Insulin Pumps)

7.3 Needle-Free Injector

7.3.1 Needle-Free Injector Market (by Technology)

7.3.1.1 Gas-Based Needle-Free Injector

7.3.1.2 Spring-Based Needle-Free Injector

7.3.1.3 Other Needle-Free Injector

7.3.2 Needle-Free Injector Market (by Usability)

7.3.2.1 Reusable Needle-Free Injector

7.3.2.2 Disposable Needle-Free Injector

7.3.3 Needle-Free Injector Market (by Type)

7.3.3.1 Liquid-Based Needle-Free Injector

7.3.3.2 Powder-Based Needle-Free Injector

7.3.4 Needle-Free Injector Market (by Site of Delivery)

7.3.4.1 Subcutaneous Needle-Free Injector

7.3.4.2 Intramuscular Needle-Free Injector

7.3.4.3 Intradermal Needle-Free Injector

7.4 Digital Respiratory Devices

7.4.1 Digital Respiratory Devices Market (by Product Type)

7.4.1.1 Sensors and App

7.4.1.2 Smart Inhalers and Nebulizers



8 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices Market, (by Application)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Diabetes Management

8.3 Vaccine Management

8.4 Pain Management

8.5 Respiratory Management

8.6 Others



9 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices Market, (by Region)

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 U.K.

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Rest-of-Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America, Middle East and Africa



10 Company Profile

10.1 Adherium Limited

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Role of Adherium Limited in the Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices Market

10.1.3 Financials

10.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Capsule Technologies, Inc.

10.3 Crossject SA

10.4 Diabeloop SA

10.5 HNS International, Inc.

10.6 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

10.7 Medtronic PLC

10.8 Novartis AG

10.9 PenJet Corporation

10.10 PharmaJet

10.11 Portal Instruments

10.12 Propeller Health (A Subsidiary of ResMed)

10.13 Sensiron AG

10.14 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

10.15 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.



