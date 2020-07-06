Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nokia 5G AirScale BBU" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Nokia Networks 5G AirScale Digital Baseband Unit (BBU). The configuration of the 5G AirScale is:

  • AMIA Subrack
  • ASIK Common Plug In Unit
  • ABIL Capacity Plug In Unit

Features

  • System Functional Description
  • System Level Block Diagrams
  • High Level Mechanical Analysis
    • Heat Sink
  • High Level PCB Analysis
  • Component Diagrams
    • Semiconductor/component locations on PCB
  • High Level Bill of Materials
    • Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)
    • Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)
    • Complete Part Number/Marking
    • Component Manufacturer Identification
    • Function Component Description
    • Package Type

Key Topics Covered

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Active/Passive Component Summary
  • Important Note

CHAPTER 1: NOKIA AIRSCALE SYSTEM MODULE

  • Overview of AirScale BTS Portfolio

CHAPTER 2: AMIA SUBRACK

  • AMIA Guiderails
  • ASIx Blind Slot Frame
  • ABIx Blind Slot Frame
  • AMIA Chassis: External Views and Dimensions
  • AMIA Chassis: Backplane and Fan Units
  • AMIA Backplane

CHAPTER 3: ASIK PLUG IN UNIT

  • ASIK Front Panel & Handles
  • Power Supply Unit (PSU)
  • PSU Top Cover Heatsink
  • PSU Bottom FCTL Heatsink
  • PSU Printed Circuit Board Analysis
  • PSU Input DC Voltage Connector Assembly
  • PSU DC Busbar Assembly
  • ASIK FCTL PCB
  • eUSB Flash Card
  • OCXO Module
  • ASIK FCTL Bottom Cover

CHAPTER 4: ABIL

  • ABIL Front Panel
  • ABIL ASPA Heatsink
  • ABIL ASPA Cover
  • ABIL ASPA PCB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zcdcz0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900