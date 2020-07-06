Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nokia 5G AirScale BBU" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Nokia Networks 5G AirScale Digital Baseband Unit (BBU). The configuration of the 5G AirScale is:

AMIA Subrack

ASIK Common Plug In Unit

ABIL Capacity Plug In Unit

Features

System Functional Description

System Level Block Diagrams

High Level Mechanical Analysis Heat Sink

High Level PCB Analysis

Component Diagrams Semiconductor/component locations on PCB

High Level Bill of Materials Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.) Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors) Complete Part Number/Marking Component Manufacturer Identification Function Component Description Package Type



Key Topics Covered



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Active/Passive Component Summary

Important Note

CHAPTER 1: NOKIA AIRSCALE SYSTEM MODULE

Overview of AirScale BTS Portfolio

CHAPTER 2: AMIA SUBRACK

AMIA Guiderails

ASIx Blind Slot Frame

ABIx Blind Slot Frame

AMIA Chassis: External Views and Dimensions

AMIA Chassis: Backplane and Fan Units

AMIA Backplane

CHAPTER 3: ASIK PLUG IN UNIT

ASIK Front Panel & Handles

Power Supply Unit (PSU)

PSU Top Cover Heatsink

PSU Bottom FCTL Heatsink

PSU Printed Circuit Board Analysis

PSU Input DC Voltage Connector Assembly

PSU DC Busbar Assembly

ASIK FCTL PCB

eUSB Flash Card

OCXO Module

ASIK FCTL Bottom Cover

CHAPTER 4: ABIL

ABIL Front Panel

ABIL ASPA Heatsink

ABIL ASPA Cover

ABIL ASPA PCB

