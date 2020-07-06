Dallas, Texas, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Robot Operating System Market by Type (SCARA Robots and Collaborative Robots, Parallel Robots, Articulated Robots, and Cartesian Robots), Application (Testing and Quality Inspection, Packaging, Pick and Place, Information Communication and Technology, Blow Molding and Plastic Injection, and Others), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Chemicals, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Manufacturing, and Others), and Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global robot operating system market size is projected to reach USD 530 million by 2025. In addition, it is anticipated to gather a CAGR of nearly 9% over the forecast years 2018-2025. The robot operating system is a framework that comprises numerous tools and software that help in managing and developing a code to build a robot or run a particular project. The robot operating systems help developers in developing software rapidly which in turn drives the market growth.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1113

The current and future robot operating system market advances are defined to state the attractiveness of the market. Key impacting aspects focus on the robot operating system of market opportunities during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing adoption of automation technologies and significantly growing investments are driving market growth. In addition, the growing integration of collaborative robots across numerous industry verticals is also boosting the global robot operating system market growth. However, the high initial installation costs are likely to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for robotics services model is anticipated to be opportunistic for the market.

The report also highlights various aspects of the global robot operating system industry by analyzing the market through value chain analysis. Besides, the robot operating system market report covers different qualitative aspects of the robot operating system industry in market drivers, key industry opportunities, and restraints. Furthermore, the report proposes a comprehensive valuation of the market competitiveness along with company profiling of residents as well as global vendors.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/robot-operating-system-market

The robot operating system market has solid competition among the early established and new players. Also, to capture a competitive advantage over the other industry players many industry players are aiming potential markets by forming collaboration and partnerships, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, acquiring new startups & other companies, and escalating their business presence.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into testing and quality inspection, packaging, pick and place, information communication and technology, blow molding and plastic injection, and others. The information communication and technology segment accounted for the highest growth and it is expected to hold its position over the forecast period. The market growth in this segment is primarily attributed to the growing adoption of automation and advanced operating technologies across various industries. On the contrary, testing and quality inspection segments lead the market growth in 2019 and it is projected to hold its position during the forecast years.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1113

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to accumulate the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for automation and digital technologies among the developing countries in this region. However, the North American region dominated the overall market in 2019 and it is projected to keep its position throughout the forecast period 2018-2025. The dominance of this region is mainly attributed to the increasing investment by numerous industries in this technology due to its wide applications.

The major players of the global robot operating system market are Microsoft, Omron, iRobot, Rethink Robotics, Stanley Innovation, ABB, Yaskawa Electric, KUKA AG, FANUC, and Clearpath Robots. Moreover, the other prospective players in the robot operating system market are Cyberbotics, Husarion, and Universal Robotics. The robot operating system market comprises well established local as well as global players. In addition, the previously recognized market players are coming up with new and advanced strategic solutions & services to stay competitive in the global market.

Are you looking for a discount? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1113

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Robot Operating System Market by Type

Chapter 6 Robot Operating System Market by Application

Chapter 7 Robot Operating System Market by Industry Vertical

Chapter 8 Robot Operating System Market By Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.