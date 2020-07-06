New York, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cancer" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05919175/?utm_source=GNW

- Information on types of complex algorithms developed for cancer

- Discussion of major issues related to the utilization of AI for diagnosis and treatment of cancer

- Analysis of the current and emerging trends in AI as it relates to cancer

- Recent achievements and market outlook for AI in cancer



Summary:

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a term used to identify a scientific field that covers the creation of machines aimed at reproducing wholly or in part the intelligent behavior of human beings. These machines include computers, sensors, robots, and hypersmart devices.



As shown in the figure below, the ultimate purpose of artificial intelligence is to create smart machines that, through the steps of learning, reasoning, and self-correcting, will eventually be able to make decisions, solve problems, and act as human beings.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05919175/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001