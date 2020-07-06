Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Furniture Outlook for Latin America and the Caribbean" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total furniture market size in Latin America and the Caribbean currently exceeds USD 16 billion. The largest 5 markets are Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru and Colombia.
The aim of this report is to provide a background analysis of the furniture market in Latin America and the Caribbean (28 considered countries) through a rich collection of key figures that include 2019 preliminary estimates of furniture basic data (production, consumption, imports, exports) by country and by geographical area, main trading partners, major urban markets for furniture in the area and furniture market forecasts up to 2021 by country.
For each of the 28 considered countries, the study provides a summary data table including:
- Country's furniture market size (apparent consumption) in 2019
- Forecasts on the evolution of furniture market 2020 and 2021, based on the analysis of furniture industry dynamics and of macro-economic indicators
- Value of total furniture produced in the Country in 2019
- Imports and exports of furniture in 2019
- Main countries of origin of furniture imports and main countries of destination of furniture exports
- Additional socio-economic indicators: Total household consumption expenditure, Total GNP at purchasing power parity, Per capita GNP at purchasing power parity, Urban population, internet users and mobile cellular subscriptions
- Country rankings to place all statistics in a broad Latin American context
Geographical area included:
- South America (12 countries) : Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela
- Central America and Mexico (8 countries) : Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama
- The Caribbean (7 countries plus the Eastern Caribbean group of 6 countries): Bahamas, Barbados, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago. The Eastern Caribbean countries are Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Key Topics Covered
PART I - OVERVIEW OF THE FURNITURE SECTOR IN LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN
INTRODUCTION
- Basic economic data and furniture consumption in the area
THE FURNITURE MARKET IN LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN
- Furniture consumption value and consumption breakdown by region
- South America
- Central America
- The Caribbean
MAJOR URBAN MARKETS FOR FURNITURE IN LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN
- Large urban markets ranked by population and Main cities in Latin America and the Caribbean
FURNITURE IMPORTS
- Furniture imports value and imports breakdown by region
- Major importers 2015-2019
- Origin of furniture imports for 10 main importing countries
FURNITURE PRODUCTION
- Furniture production in the whole are and by country
THE OUTLOOK FOR FURNITURE CONSUMPTION
- Furniture market forecasts 2020 and 2021
PART II - FURNITURE INDICATORS
- Overview of the furniture sector in Latin America and the Caribbean and by country. Alphabetical order and ranking by size of imports.
FURNITURE TRADE. EXPORTS AND IMPORTS
- Destination of furniture exports. Ranking by size of exports
- Origin of furniture imports. Ranking by size of imports
COUNTRY TABLES
- For each considered country (Argentina, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Eastern Caribbean States, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela)
- Furniture market size 2019
- Furniture market forecasts 2020-2021
- Furniture production 2019
- Furniture Imports and exports 2019
- Furniture trading partners: origin of furniture imports and destination of furniture exports
- Socio-economic indicators and Rankings
APPENDIX - NOTES, PRESENTATION CONVENTIONS, CLASSIFICATION OF COUNTRIES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g88q8o
