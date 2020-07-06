Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 6 July 2020 12:00 EET





Uponor Corporation: Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act





Uponor has received a notification from Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company on 6 July 2020, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5. According to the notification, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company’s holdings has decreased below 5.0 percent of the share capital in Uponor, on 3 July 2020.

Following the notification, the holdings of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company amounted to 2,962,072 shares, representing 4.05% of Uponor’s shares and voting rights.





