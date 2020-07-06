Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sensor Fusion Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sensor fusion market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the sensor fusion market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, automotive, home automation, medical, industrial, and military industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for integrated sensors in smartphones, growing trend of miniaturization in electronics, and growing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in the automotive industry.



The study includes the sensor fusion market size and forecast for the sensor fusion market through 2024, segmented by sensor type, technology, end use industry and region.



Some of the Sensor fusion companies profiled in this report include STMicroelectronics, Invensense, NXP Semiconductors, Bosch Sensortec, Kionix, Analog Devices, Renesas Electronics, Baselabs, Senion, Hillcrest Labs, Asahi Kasei Microdevices, and Memsic.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Sensor fusion market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by sensor type, technology, end use industry, and region

Regional analysis: Sensor fusion market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for sensor fusion in the sensor fusion market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, sensor fusion in the sensor fusion market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the sensor fusion market by sensor type (IMU+GPS, inertial combo sensor, radar+image sensor, temperature sensors+ pressure sensors+ humidity/light sensors/gas sensor, and others), technology (MEMS and non-MEMS), end use industry (consumer electronics, medical, industrial, home automation, automotive, military, and others), and region (APAC, North America, Europe, and ROW)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Sensor Fusion Market:Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Sensor Fusion Market by Sensor Type

3.3.1: IMU+GPS

3.3.2: Intertial Combo Sensor

3.3.3: Radar+Image Sensor

3.3.4: Temperature Sensors+ Pressure Sensors+ Humidity/Light Sensors/Gas Sensors

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global Sensor Fusion Market by Technology

3.4.1: MEMS

3.4.2: Non-MEMS

3.5: Global Sensor Fusion Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1: Consumer Electronics

3.5.2: Medical

3.5.3: Industrial

3.5.4: Home Automation

3.5.5: Automotive

3.5.6: Military

3.5.7: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Sensor Fusion Market by Region

4.2: North American Sensor Fusion Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Home Automation, Medical, Military, Industrial and Others

4.2.2: Market by Sensor Type: Radar + Image Sensors, IMU+GPS, Temperature Sensors+ Pressure Sensors+ Humidity/Light Sensors/Gas Sensors and Others

4.2.3: United States Sensor Fusion Market

4.2.4: Canadian Sensor Fusion Market

4.2.5: Mexican Sensor Fusion Market

4.3: European Sensor Fusion Market

4.4: APAC Sensor Fusion Market

4.5: RoW Sensor Fusion Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Sensor Fusion Market by Sensor Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Sensor Fusion Market by Technology

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Sensor Fusion Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Sensor Fusion Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Sensor Fusion Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Sensor Fusion Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: STMicroelectronics

7.2: Invensense

7.3: NXP Semiconductors

7.4: Bosch Sensortec

7.5: Kionix

7.6: Analog Devices

7.7: Renesas Electronics

7.8: Baselabs

7.9: Hillcrest Labs

7.10: Memsic



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tk7c3u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900