The commercial aircraft in-seat power system market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.73% during the forecast period.



The substantial rise in passenger traffic and the imposition of new emission regulations have led to a significant increase in the demand for new-generation aircraft purchases. This is expected to simultaneously have a positive effect on the commercial aircraft in-seat power system market, as the majority of the airlines are offering this feature on their new fleet to enhance their passenger experience during flight.



The growing personal gadget usage and the increasing demand for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) concept in the past few years is driving the need to support the passengers (to charge their personal electronic devices) with in-seat power systems. This is accelerating the demand for the in-seat power system.



Due to the affect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the airline industry, several airlines across the world are facing impending losses and liquidity crisis, which may result in cancellation or postponing of aircraft deliveries and the cabin retrofit programs. This will hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the pandemic has also impacted the manufacturing facilities across the aerospace supply chain. Major aircraft OEMs have reduced their production rate to adjust to the demand for new aircraft. A reduction in production rate will hamper most of the tier-1 and tier-2 players like the in-seat power system manufacturers, thereby challenging their growth.



Key Market Trends



Economy Class Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



The economy class segment of the market is anticipated to grow and record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The economy class holds majority of the seats for any airline fleet. With the growth of the middle-class population across the world, the demand for the economy class has increased sharply over the last few years. With the growing demand for the segment, all the airlines around the world are modernizing their economy cabin interiors to enhance the passenger experience. There are several new economy cabin retrofit programs undertaken by the airlines, along with the installation of new and specialized seatings in new aircraft.



For instance, in May 2019, Lufthansa took the delivery of its first Airbus A321neo, which is the first in its fleet, to feature an enhanced economy class cabin. Economy class seats are provided by Geven, which comes with additional cushioning, increased recline, and additional space, as well as USB power outlets. In long-haul flights, the economy class passengers are given the provision of USB power outlets (either USB-A or USB-C), which in most cases are found below the inflight entertainment system monitors. However, the adoption of AC power outlets is less in the economy class compared to other classes. The growing demand for economy class seats, as well as cabin modernization, to enhance passenger experience is driving the growth of the segment, during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Grow with the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period



Asia-Pacific region is expected to generate the highest demand for commercial aircraft in-seat power system market during the forecast period. This increasing demand is mainly due to the increasing orders and deliveries of new aircraft, propelled by ever-growing passenger traffic in the region. Along with the new orders, the airlines in the region continue to invest in upgrading and modernizing their seats and related equipment to compliment the services provided to the onboard passengers.



China is currently the largest market in the region. China is expected to become the world's largest aviation market in the mid-2020s, due to an increasing middle-class population and the government's support for the sector. Thus, this has been generating a demand for new flights and the addition of new routes. In addition to full-service carriers that provide the in-seat power supply in almost all the cabins, low-cost carriers in China have also been adopting the in-seat power systems in their cabins.



In April 2018, Astronics Corporation announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems (AES) was selected by multiple Asia-Pacific airlines, including two Chinese low-cost carriers, to install the EmPower in-seat power and flight deck power systems. The installation of the systems is expected to be completed before 2025. On the other hand, in India, though the LCCs are refraining from providing in-seat power systems in their cabins, the airline Vistara has been focusing on enhancing the passenger experience by incorporating in-seat power systems in their new aircraft.



Competitive Landscape



The major players in the commercial aircraft in-seat power system market are Astronics Corporation, KID-Systeme GmbH, Mid-Continent Instrument Co. Inc., InFlight Peripherals Ltd, and Inflight Canada Inc. The revenues of the market players are also cyclic in nature, as they are dependent on the sales of aircraft seating to commercial aircraft manufacturers. The commercial aircraft in-seat power supply manufacturers invest in the development of advanced associated systems to be integrated into modern aircraft, to complement or enhance their characteristics, including safety and aesthetics.



Such investments result in the companies being exposed to certain risks associated with design responsibility, new production tool development, increased capital and funding commitments, delivery schedules, and unique contractual requirements. Moreover, new aircraft programs may be prone to cost-overrun, delay, or termination, depending on market conditions which may affect the market prospects of the players during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Seating Class

5.1.1 Economy Class

5.1.2 Premium Economy Class

5.1.3 Business Class

5.1.4 First Class

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 United Kingdom

5.2.2.2 France

5.2.2.3 Germany

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Mexico

5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.3 Qatar

5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Astronics Corporation

6.2.2 Burrana

6.2.3 GVH Aerospace

6.2.4 Inflight Canada Inc.

6.2.5 KID-Systeme GmbH

6.2.6 Imagik International Corp

6.2.7 Astrodyne TDI Corporation

6.2.8 InFlight Peripherals Ltd.

6.2.9 Mid-Continent Instrument Co. Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



