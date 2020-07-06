Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Handling and Lifting Equipment Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The handling and lifting equipment market is poised to grow by $ 12.21 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The reports on handling and lifting equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of construction sector, growing adoption of automation in manufacturing process, and rapid growth in e-commerce retail. In addition, growth of construction sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The handling and lifting equipment market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies development of autonomous cranes as one of the prime reasons driving the handling and lifting equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, development of fuel cell-powered forklift trucks, and growth of equipment rental business will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The handling and lifting equipment market covers the following areas:

  • Handling and lifting equipment market sizing
  • Handling and lifting equipment market forecast
  • Handling and lifting equipment market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading handling and lifting equipment market vendors that include Cargotec Corp., Haulotte Group, Konecranes Plc, Liebherr-International AG, The Manitowoc Co. Inc., SANY Group Co. Ltd., Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., Xugong Group Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.. Also, the handling and lifting equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Cranes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Forklifts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Conveyor systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Hoists - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume drivers - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Cargotec Corp.
  • Haulotte Group
  • Konecranes Plc
  • Liebherr-International AG
  • The Manitowoc Co. Inc.
  • SANY Group Co. Ltd.
  • Tadano Ltd.
  • Terex Corp.
  • Xugong Group Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
  • Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ly8yjr

