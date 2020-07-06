Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by Ink Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital textile printing inks market was valued at $1,112.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,665.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027.
Digital textile printing ink is referred to the ink that is tailored for clothing, garment, textile, household, and display applications. Digitally printed garments have characteristics such as durability, high color, and superior image quality. Moreover, digitally printed garments are witnessing increased popularity in India, owing to rise in advertisement activities of customized garments such as t-shirts on social media platforms, which fuels the adoption of digital textile inks in garment application. The demand for luxurious home textile products is increasing in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, which, in turn, is anticipated to augment the need for digital textile inks.
The global digital textile printing inks market is segmented into ink type, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is classified into reactive, acid, direct disperse, sublimation, and pigment. By application, it is fragmented into clothing/garments, household, technical textiles, and display & others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The other players in the value chain include AM Printex, Digitex India Inc., APV Engineered Coatings, Eastern Marking Machine Corp., T&K Toka Corporation, and Leibinger Group.
Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders
1.3. Key Market Segments
1.4. Research Methodology
1.4.1. Primary Research
1.4.2. Secondary Research
1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
2.1. Key Findings of the Study
2.2. Key Findings
2.2.1. Top Investment Pockets
2.3. Cxo Perspective
Chapter 3: Market Overview
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Key Forces Shaping Global Digital Textile Printing Inks Market
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Drivers
3.3.1.1. Increase in Demand for 3D Printing Technologies
3.3.1.2. Rapid Development of Printing Methods
3.3.2. Restraint
3.3.2.1. High Initial Cost
3.3.3. Opportunity
3.3.3.1. Technology Advancement
3.4. Value Chain Analysis
3.5. Patent Analysis
Chapter 4: Global Digital Textile Printing Inks Market, by Ink Type
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast
4.2. Reactive
4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country
4.3. Acid
4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country
4.4. Direct Disperse
4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country
4.5. Sublimation
4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country
4.6. Pigment
4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country
Chapter 5: Global Digital Textile Printing Inks Market, by Application
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast
5.2. Clothing/Garments
5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country
5.3. Household
5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country
5.4. Technical Textiles
5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country
5.5. Display & Others
5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country
Chapter 6: Digital Textile Printing Inks Market, by Region
6.1. Overview
6.2. North America
6.3. Europe
6.4. Asia-Pacific
6.5. LAMEA
Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape
7.1. Introduction
7.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2019
7.2. Top Winning Strategies
7.2.1. Top Winning Strategies, by Year
7.2.2. Top Winning Strategies, by Development
7.2.3. Top Winning Strategies, by Company
7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
7.4. Competitive Heatmap
7.5. Key Developments
7.5.1. New Product Launches
7.5.2. Expansions
7.5.3. Other Developments
Chapter 8: Company Profiles:
8.1. BASF Se
8.1.1. Company Overview
8.1.2. Company Snapshot
8.1.3. Operating Business Segments
8.1.4. Product Portfolio
8.1.5. Business Performance
8.2. Dover Corporation
8.3. Dystar Group
8.4. Zhengzhou Hongsam Digital Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
8.5. Huntsman Corporation
8.6. Kornit Digital Ltd.
8.7. Sensient Technologies Corporation
8.8. Sawgrass Technologies
8.9. Spgprints B. V.
8.10. Zhejiang Lanyu Digital Technology Co. Ltd
8.11. Other Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4t9d1n
