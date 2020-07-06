Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by Ink Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital textile printing inks market was valued at $1,112.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,665.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027.



Digital textile printing ink is referred to the ink that is tailored for clothing, garment, textile, household, and display applications. Digitally printed garments have characteristics such as durability, high color, and superior image quality. Moreover, digitally printed garments are witnessing increased popularity in India, owing to rise in advertisement activities of customized garments such as t-shirts on social media platforms, which fuels the adoption of digital textile inks in garment application. The demand for luxurious home textile products is increasing in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, which, in turn, is anticipated to augment the need for digital textile inks.



The global digital textile printing inks market is segmented into ink type, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is classified into reactive, acid, direct disperse, sublimation, and pigment. By application, it is fragmented into clothing/garments, household, technical textiles, and display & others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits



The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2020 to 2027 determine the prevailing opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

The market size is provided in terms of volume and revenue.

Porter's five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitivescenario.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Key Market Players



BASF SE

Dover Corporation

The DyStar Group

Zhengzhou Hongsam Digital Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

Kornit Digital Limited (Kornit)

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Sawgrass Technologies

SPGPrints B.V.

Zhejiang Lanyu Digital Technology Co. Ltd. (Lanyu Digital)

The other players in the value chain include AM Printex, Digitex India Inc., APV Engineered Coatings, Eastern Marking Machine Corp., T&K Toka Corporation, and Leibinger Group.



Key Findings Of The Study



The digital textile printing inks market is analyzed from 2019 to 2027

Depending on the ink type, the pigment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of nearly 14.7%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period

Region wise, North America is expected to register the highest CAGR of nearly 11.9%, in terms of revenue, in the coming future

By application, the household segment is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 12.9%, in terms of revenue

Europe dominated the digital textile printing inks market with a share of over 45.7% in 2019, in terms of volume

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the market growth is provided in the report

The qualitative data in this report aims at the market dynamics, trends, and developments in the industry

The digital textile printing inks market size in provided in terms of volume and revenue



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. Key Findings

2.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

2.3. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Global Digital Textile Printing Inks Market

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increase in Demand for 3D Printing Technologies

3.3.1.2. Rapid Development of Printing Methods

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. High Initial Cost

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. Technology Advancement

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Patent Analysis



Chapter 4: Global Digital Textile Printing Inks Market, by Ink Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Reactive

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Acid

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Direct Disperse

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.5. Sublimation

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.6. Pigment

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Global Digital Textile Printing Inks Market, by Application

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Clothing/Garments

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Household

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Technical Textiles

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5. Display & Others

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Digital Textile Printing Inks Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2019

7.2. Top Winning Strategies

7.2.1. Top Winning Strategies, by Year

7.2.2. Top Winning Strategies, by Development

7.2.3. Top Winning Strategies, by Company

7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

7.4. Competitive Heatmap

7.5. Key Developments

7.5.1. New Product Launches

7.5.2. Expansions

7.5.3. Other Developments



Chapter 8: Company Profiles:

8.1. BASF Se

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Operating Business Segments

8.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.1.5. Business Performance

8.2. Dover Corporation

8.3. Dystar Group

8.4. Zhengzhou Hongsam Digital Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

8.5. Huntsman Corporation

8.6. Kornit Digital Ltd.

8.7. Sensient Technologies Corporation

8.8. Sawgrass Technologies

8.9. Spgprints B. V.

8.10. Zhejiang Lanyu Digital Technology Co. Ltd

8.11. Other Players



