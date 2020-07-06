Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Wallet Market by Type, Technology, End User and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the mobile wallet market size was valued at $1,043.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $7,580.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2020 to 2027.
The mobile wallet provides a convenient solution for any business that allows customers to purchase their products online with greater ease, therefore driving sales. As mobile use grows rapidly, users begin to go online more often via mobile and even shop via mobile. With the mobile wallet, it is possible to hold all the items that a physical wallet would carry on the mobile device.
A mobile wallet is a virtual wallet payment service acronym as mWallet, digital wallet, or eWallet. It is a mobile technology that makes in-store payments conveniently and is also used by merchants by listing to its desired mobile wallet service provider. In simple terms, a mobile wallet is an application that allows it users to send and receive money from its mobile device. It is a form of a mobile-commerce model designed for the convenience and ease of access to a user's payment services.
The mobile wallet market has evolved as a result of advancements in the mobile phone technology and is expected to grow exponentially in near future, favored by continuous R&D in the smartphone technology and lowering security concerns. The widespread smartphone adoption in the developed markets and its increasing penetration levels in the developing markets are influencing the growth of the mobile wallet market positively. Increase in awareness levels, the ubiquity of mobile phones, and advancements in the mobile phone technology drive the growth of the market in the coming years.
In addition, the crucial drivers for this market are availability of user-friendly technologies and related advancements, a rise in significance of social media and mobile data usage, increase in convenience factor, and high usage of mobile wallet functionalities (value-added services). However, factors such as high deployment costs, security concerns, and lack of awareness pertaining to mobile phone wallet technology may impede the growth of the stated market moderately. Furthermore, surge in adoption of near field communication technology by retailers and consumers is expected to propel the growth of the mobile wallet market.
The global mobile wallet market is segmented into type, technology, end user, industry vertical, and region. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into proximity and remote. On the basis of technology, it is classified into near field communication, QR code, text based/short message service, and digital only. By end user, the market is categorized into personal and business. By industry vertical, the market is divided into hospitality & transportation, media & entertainment, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, telecommunication, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the global mobile wallet market, which include Amazon Web Services Inc., American Express Banking Corp., Apple Inc., Alipay.com, AT&T Inc., Google Inc., Mastercard Incorporated, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, and VISA Inc. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and others, which helped drive the growth of the global mobile wallet market.
Key Benefits
Key Market Players
Key Findings
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methodology
1.2.1. Secondary Research
1.2.2. Primary Research
1.2.3. Analyst Tools & Models
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
2.1. Key Findings
2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors
2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets
2.2. Cxo Perspective
Chapter 3: Market Overview
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis
3.2.1. Moderate -To-High Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.2.2. Low-To-High Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.2.3. Low-To-High Threat of Substitutes
3.2.4. Low Threat of New Entrants
3.2.5. Low-To-High Competitive Rivalry
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Drivers
3.3.1.1. Soar in Number of Mobile Subscribers Across the Globe
3.3.1.2. Increase in Government Initiatives to Encourage Cashless Economy
3.3.1.3. Rise in the Adoption of Mobile Wallet as a Digital Payment-Based Business Models Among Digital Applicationss
3.3.2. Restraint
3.3.2.1. Concerns Associated With Fraudulence Transactions and Data Security
3.3.3. Opportunities
3.3.3.1. Increase in Mobile Point of Sale (Pos) Devices and Nfc-Enabled Handset
3.3.3.2. Mobile Banking and Inventive Mobile Payment Application
3.4. Market Evolution/ Industry Roadmap
3.4.1. Online Acceptance Models
3.4.2. Reducing Friction
3.4.3. Acceptance of Mobile Wallets
3.5. Impact of Government Regulations on the Global Mobile Wallet Market
3.5.1. North America
3.5.2. Europe
3.5.3. Asia-Pacific
3.5.4. LAMEA
Chapter 4: Mobile Wallet Market, by Type
4.1. Overview
4.2. Proximity
4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country
4.3. Remote
4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country
Chapter 5: Mobile Wallet Market, by Technology
5.1. Overview
5.2. Near Field Communication
5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country
5.3. Qr Code
5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country
5.4. Text Based/ Short Message Service
5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country
5.5. Digital Only
5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country
Chapter 6: Mobile Wallet Market, by Applications
6.1. Overview
6.2. Hospitality & Transportation
6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country
6.3. Media & Entertainment
6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country
6.4. Retail
6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country
6.5. Healthcare
6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country
6.6. Energy & Utilities
6.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country
6.7. Telecommunication
6.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
6.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country
6.8. Others
6.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
6.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.8.3. Market Analysis, by Country
Chapter 7: Mobile Wallet Market, by End-user
7.1. Overview
7.2. Personal
7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
7.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country
7.3. Business
7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
7.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country
Chapter 8: Mobile Wallet Market, by Region
8.1. Overview
8.2. North America
8.3. Europe
8.4. Asia-Pacific
8.5. LAMEA
Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape
9.1. Key Player Positioning Analysis, 2019
9.2. Top Winning Strategies
9.3. Competitive Dashboard
9.4. Key Developments
9.4.1. New Type Launches
9.4.2. Product Development
9.4.3. Collaboration
9.4.4. Acquisition
9.4.5. Partnership
9.4.6. Business Expansion
Chapter 10: Company Profiles
10.1. Alipay. Com
10.1.1. Company Overview
10.1.2. Key Executives
10.1.3. Company Snapshot
10.1.4. Operating Business Segments
10.1.5. Product Portfolio
10.1.6. Business Performance
10.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
10.2. Amazon. Com Inc.
10.3. American Express Company
10.4. Apple Inc.
10.5. At&T Inc.
10.6. Google LLC
10.7. Mastercard
10.8. Paypal Holdings, Inc.
10.9. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
10.10. Visa Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s58q63
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
