Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Wallet Market by Type, Technology, End User and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the mobile wallet market size was valued at $1,043.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $7,580.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2020 to 2027.



The mobile wallet provides a convenient solution for any business that allows customers to purchase their products online with greater ease, therefore driving sales. As mobile use grows rapidly, users begin to go online more often via mobile and even shop via mobile. With the mobile wallet, it is possible to hold all the items that a physical wallet would carry on the mobile device.



A mobile wallet is a virtual wallet payment service acronym as mWallet, digital wallet, or eWallet. It is a mobile technology that makes in-store payments conveniently and is also used by merchants by listing to its desired mobile wallet service provider. In simple terms, a mobile wallet is an application that allows it users to send and receive money from its mobile device. It is a form of a mobile-commerce model designed for the convenience and ease of access to a user's payment services.



The mobile wallet market has evolved as a result of advancements in the mobile phone technology and is expected to grow exponentially in near future, favored by continuous R&D in the smartphone technology and lowering security concerns. The widespread smartphone adoption in the developed markets and its increasing penetration levels in the developing markets are influencing the growth of the mobile wallet market positively. Increase in awareness levels, the ubiquity of mobile phones, and advancements in the mobile phone technology drive the growth of the market in the coming years.



In addition, the crucial drivers for this market are availability of user-friendly technologies and related advancements, a rise in significance of social media and mobile data usage, increase in convenience factor, and high usage of mobile wallet functionalities (value-added services). However, factors such as high deployment costs, security concerns, and lack of awareness pertaining to mobile phone wallet technology may impede the growth of the stated market moderately. Furthermore, surge in adoption of near field communication technology by retailers and consumers is expected to propel the growth of the mobile wallet market.



The global mobile wallet market is segmented into type, technology, end user, industry vertical, and region. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into proximity and remote. On the basis of technology, it is classified into near field communication, QR code, text based/short message service, and digital only. By end user, the market is categorized into personal and business. By industry vertical, the market is divided into hospitality & transportation, media & entertainment, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, telecommunication, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the global mobile wallet market, which include Amazon Web Services Inc., American Express Banking Corp., Apple Inc., Alipay.com, AT&T Inc., Google Inc., Mastercard Incorporated, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, and VISA Inc. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and others, which helped drive the growth of the global mobile wallet market.



Key Findings



By type, the remote segment dominated the mobile wallet market trends. However, the proximity segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

By technology, the QR code segment dominated the mobile wallet market share in 2019. However, the near field communication segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

By applications, the retail segment dominated the mobile wallet market revenue in 2019. However, the media & entertainment segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

By end user, the personal segment dominated the market. However, the business segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period in the industry.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019. Whereas, North America is expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue in the coming years.

