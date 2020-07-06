Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "VR in Healthcare Market by Product, Technology and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global VR in healthcare market was valued at $240.91 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $2,383.68 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 33.18% from 2019 to 2026.



Virtual reality is one of the current trends in the fields of healthcare and medicine. It reality is the creation of computer generated simulated virtual environment to provide real-life sensory experience to the person. It creates a highly immersive, visual and three-dimensional environment, in which an individual is able to manipulate virtual objects and perform a series of tasks. The environment is either of real or simulated world, in which an individual is able to feel and interact with the objects and characters. Virtual treatment has certain advantages over conventional methods of treatment such as virtual treatment often eliminates the use of drugs and complex invasive surgical procedures for treatment; thus, saving the cost and time.



The major factors that drive the growth of the global virtual reality in healthcare market include rise in incidences of neurological disorders, increase in demand for innovative diagnostic techniques, and increase in awareness regarding the benefits of VR technologies. Moreover, recent advancement in the field of information technology such as advanced computer, laptop, internet connectivity, and mobile applications further fuel market growth. However, high cost of treatment, data privacy concerns of the users, and inaccessibility to virtual reality technology in developing economies are expected to hinder market growth.



The global virtual reality in the healthcare market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, end user, and region. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into head-mounted, gesture-tracking, and projector & display walls. The market, on the basis of product segmented into VR semiconductor components, VR devices, VR sensors, and others. Based on end user, the VR in healthcare market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, research laboratories, and other end users. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the strategies adopted by top industry players include new product launches. For instance, recently in 2019, AT&T and VITAS Healthcare launched a study combining 5G with virtual reality to help reduce anxiety and chronic pain for hospice patients. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global VR in healthcare market, which include Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc. (Google), General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips), SyncThink Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., AppliedVR, Inc., EchoPixel, DAQRI, and Orca Health, Inc.



Key Benefits



This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2026, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global AR in healthcare market is provided.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Key Findings



By product, the VR semiconductor components segment occupied 12.25% share of the VR in healthcare market in 2018.

By technology, head mounted technology segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The hospital and clinics segment accounted for 57.7% share of the market in 2018



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Rise in Incidences of Neurological Disorders

3.3.1.2. Increase in Number of Vr-Based Startups

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. Data Privacy Concerns of the Users

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. Rise in Use of Vr in Dentistry and Cancer Therapies



Chapter 4: Vr in Healthcare Market, by Technology

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Head-Mounted Technology

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Analysis, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Gesture Tracking Technology

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Analysis, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Projector & Display Walls Technology

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Analysis, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Vr in Healthcare Market, by Product

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Vr Semiconductor Components

5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Vr Devices

5.3.1. Market Analysis, by Region

5.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Vr Sensors

5.4.1. Market Analysis, by Region

5.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Analysis, by Region

5.5.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Vr in Healthcare Market, by End-user

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Hospitals and Clinics

6.2.1. Market Analysis, by Region

6.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Research Laboratories

6.3.1. Market Analysis, by Region

6.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.4. Other End-users

6.4.1. Market Analysis, by Region

6.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Global Vr in Healthcare Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Microsoft Corporation

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Operating Business Segments

8.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.1.5. Business Performance

8.2. Alphabet Inc. (Google)

8.3. General Electric

8.4. Koninklijke Philips N. V. (Philips)

8.5. Syncthink Inc.

8.6. Firsthand Technology Inc.

8.7. Appliedvr, Inc.

8.8. Echopixel

8.9. Daqri

8.10. Orca Health, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbxhyh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900