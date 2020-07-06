Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Luxury Furniture Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The author has been monitoring the luxury furniture market and it is poised to grow by $ 6.43 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The reports on the luxury furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing influence of different retailing channels and the popularity of multi-functional luxury furniture. In addition, the increasing number of new luxury furniture showroom launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The luxury furniture market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rapid emergence of eco-friendly and organic luxury furniture as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury furniture market growth during the next few years. Also, demand for luxury furniture among millennials, and technological innovations in global luxury furniture market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The author presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The luxury furniture market covers the following areas:

  • Luxury furniture market sizing
  • Luxury furniture market forecast
  • Luxury furniture market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading luxury furniture market vendors that include Club House Italia Spa, Giorgio Armani Spa, Herman Miller Inc., Knoll Inc., Minotti Spa, MUEBLES PICO SA, Natuzzi Spa, Opera Contemporary, Reflex Spa, and Rugiano Srl. Also, the luxury furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The author presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Club House Italia Spa
  • Giorgio Armani Spa
  • Herman Miller Inc.
  • Knoll Inc.
  • Minotti Spa
  • MUEBLES PICO SA
  • Natuzzi Spa
  • Opera Contemporary
  • Reflex Spa
  • Rugiano Srl

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y4tmeu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900