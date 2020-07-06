Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Luxury Furniture Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The author has been monitoring the luxury furniture market and it is poised to grow by $ 6.43 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The reports on the luxury furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing influence of different retailing channels and the popularity of multi-functional luxury furniture. In addition, the increasing number of new luxury furniture showroom launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The luxury furniture market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rapid emergence of eco-friendly and organic luxury furniture as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury furniture market growth during the next few years. Also, demand for luxury furniture among millennials, and technological innovations in global luxury furniture market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The luxury furniture market covers the following areas:

Luxury furniture market sizing

Luxury furniture market forecast

Luxury furniture market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading luxury furniture market vendors that include Club House Italia Spa, Giorgio Armani Spa, Herman Miller Inc., Knoll Inc., Minotti Spa, MUEBLES PICO SA, Natuzzi Spa, Opera Contemporary, Reflex Spa, and Rugiano Srl. Also, the luxury furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The author presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Club House Italia Spa

Giorgio Armani Spa

Herman Miller Inc.

Knoll Inc.

Minotti Spa

MUEBLES PICO SA

Natuzzi Spa

Opera Contemporary

Reflex Spa

Rugiano Srl

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

