The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world caustic soda market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for caustic soda.



COVID-19 Impact Estimation



As uncertainty in overall global economy is further increasing as a result of continuing COVID-19 pandemic, each report forecasts are being revised

The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are to be provided in the report

What is important, the report will present three possible scenarios of market development: optimistic, pessimistic and middling

Report Scope



The report covers global, regional and country markets of caustic soda

It describes present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data showing caustic soda capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on caustic soda manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of caustic soda in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Caustic soda market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: CAUSTIC SODA PROPERTIES AND USES



2. CAUSTIC SODA MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. CAUSTIC SODA WORLD MARKET

3.1. World caustic soda capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World caustic soda production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Caustic soda consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Caustic soda global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Caustic soda prices in the world market



4. CAUSTIC SODA REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Caustic soda European market analysis

Countries covered:

Austria

Belgium

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Czech Republic

Finland

France

Germany

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

UK

4.2. Caustic soda Asia Pacific market analysis

Countries included:

Australia

Azerbaijan

Bangladesh

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Pakistan

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Thailand

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

4.3. Caustic soda North American market analysis

Countries under consideration:

Canada

USA

4.4. Caustic soda Latin American market analysis

Countries overviewed:

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Ecuador

Guatemala

Mexico

Peru

Trinidad

Uruguay

Venezuela

4.5. Caustic soda Africa & Middle East market analysis

Countries examined:

Algeria

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Kuwait

Libya

Morocco

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Tanzania

Tunisia

Turkey

UAE

5. CAUSTIC SODA MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1. Caustic soda capacity and production forecast up to 2029

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Caustic soda consumption forecast up to 2029

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Caustic soda market prices forecast up to 2029



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE CAUSTIC SODA MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. CAUSTIC SODA END-USE SECTOR

7.1. Consumption by application

7.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



