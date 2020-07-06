Selbyville, Delaware, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global medical personal protective equipment (PPE) market garnered a valuation of USD 4907.2 million in 2019 and is expected to display a healthy growth rate over 2020-2025. Rising burden of contagious diseases such as influenza and hepatitis, along with expanding elderly population base who are highly susceptible to such diseases are prime factors driving the industry growth. Besides, inflowing investments by companies towards integrating advanced technology to offer the latest & best products to healthcare institutes, coupled with rapid spread of the coronavirus worldwide will propel medical personal protective equipment industry growth over the projected timeframe, cites the report.

Global medical personal protective equipment market analysis report encompasses individual assessment of the various segmentations, including product type, end-user spectrum, and regional outlook. The study entails factors shaping the growth pattern of each segment, as well as their projected market share and growth rate over the estimated timeframe.

Further, the study examines the competitive arena by profiling each contender, alongside their product portfolio and market share. Various strategies such as new product launches and alliances undertaken by these companies are also highlighted in the study to aid industry partakers in making quick and well-informed decisions.

Product insights:

Worldwide medical personal protective equipment (PPE) market is categorized into protective clothing, protective footwear, head face & eye protection, hand protection, respiratory protection, and others. As per the report, hand protection segment is slated to acquire majority market share by the year 2025, on account of increasing accessibility to a wide variety of medical PPE primarily designed for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals. Additionally, collaboration of manufacturers with hospitals & doctors to offer superior quality products is positively impacting the overall industry outlook.

End-user review:

Hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings are the major end users of medical PPE market. Hospitals segment has grasped significant market share in the recent past, owing to surging product demand from hospitals and healthcare units which are actively treating COVID-19 patients. Growing focus among companies towards ramping up their production capacities and increasing government partnerships with manufacturers to bridge the inadequacies in hospitals will continue to sustain the segment growth throughout the forecast duration.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the key contributors of global medical personal protective equipment market. North America is reckoned to attain a considerable portion of global market share by the year 2025, owing to presence of leading players in the region and rising investments towards new product development. More importantly, speedy transmission of the coronavirus infection in the region has resulted in the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths so far, resulting into an unparalleled demand medical PPEs.

Competitive Landscape:

Stryker Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., 3M, Cardinal Health, and Cantel Medical Corporation are the leading organizations in worldwide medical personal protective equipment market.

Table of Contents:

1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

5. Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Segmentation a?? By Product Type, and By End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: By Product

6. Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market : By Region

7. North America Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

7.1 North America Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.2 North America Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market a?? Prominent Companies

8. Europe Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

8.1 Europe Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.2 Europe Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market a?? Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Protective Clothing, Head, Face, and Eye Protection, Protective Footwear and Others)

9. Asia Pacific Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

9.1 Asia Pacific Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.2 Asia Pacific Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market a?? Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Protective Clothing, Head, Face, and Eye Protection, Protective Footwear and Others)

9.4 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care and Others)

9.5 Asia Pacific Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Country Analysis

10. Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends

11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market - By Product Type, 2025

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market - By End User, 2025

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market - By Region, 2025

12. Competitive Landscape

