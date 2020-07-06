Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market: Focus on Payload Range, Platform, Propellant Type, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 24.36% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.



Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global SLV market with a share of 46.51% in 2020. Asia Pacific, including the major countries such as China, India, and Japan, is the most prominent region for the SLV market. In Asia-Pacific, China is estimated to have acquired the major market share in 2019 due to the major deployment of SLV in different sectors in the country.



The global SLV market has gained widespread importance, owing to the increase in the number of satellite constellations for satellite applications, such as remote sensing, navigation, communication, and earth observation. However, issues related to the high cost of SLVs are some of the factors that are restraining the market growth.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the trends in the global SLV market across different regions?

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for SLVs during the forecast period 2020-2030?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the SLV market?

What was the revenue generated in the global SLV market by payload range in 2019?

Which end user of the SLV market (defense, government, academic, commercial, and non-profit) is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What was the revenue generated in the global SLV market by end user in 2019, and what are the estimates by 2030?

Which payload range (<20 kg, 20 kg-150 kg, 151 kg-500 kg, 501 kg-1,200 kg, 1,201 kg-2,200 kg) is expected to dominate the SLV market in the coming years?

What is the estimated revenue to be generated by the global small launch vehicle (SLV) market across different regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World) during the forecast period?

Which are the key players in the global SLV market, and what are the new strategies that are being adopted by them to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do the SLV market companies foresee in the next ten years?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the space sector value chain in upstream, midstream, and downstream parts?

What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the SLV market?



The purpose of the market analysis is to examine the SLV market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market Segmentation



The SLV market is segmented on the basis of payload range, end-user, platform, propellant type, and region. The commercial segment is estimated to have dominated the global SLV market in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2020-2030).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry. The report also analyzes different end users that include defense, government, academic, and non-profit. In payload range segment, the market is segmented into <20kg, 21kg-150kg, 151kg-500kg, 501kg-1,200kg, and 1,200kg-2,200kg. In the platform segment, the market is segmented into land, air, sea, and balloon. In the propellant segment, the market is segmented into solid, liquid, and hybrid.



The SLV market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) has been provided in the market study.



Key Companies in the Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market



The key market players in the global SLV market include China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., IHI Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, and The Boeing Company, Arianespace, Blue Origin, CubeCab, EUROCKOT Launch Services GmbH, Interorbital Systems, Rocket Lab USA, Space Exploration Technologies Corp, and Spacefleet Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Usage of Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Components

1.1.2 Growth in Small Satellites for Planetary Space Exploration and Earth Observation

1.1.3 Increasing Cooperation Among Space Agencies for Space Missions

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Absence of Efficient and Reliable Micro-Propulsion Systems

1.2.2 High Cost Associated with Space Launch Vehicles

1.3 Opportunities

1.3.1 Increasing Developments in Low Cost Launching Sites

1.3.2 Emerging Startups in SLV Manufacturing

1.3.3 Advancements in 3D Printing Technology for Space Industry



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts

2.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.3 Product Launches

2.1.4 Other Developments

2.2 Small Launch Vehicle (SLV): Market Share Analysis and Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Overview

3.2 Evolution of Small Launch Vehicles

3.3 Product and Pricing Analysis

3.4 COVID-19 and the Space Industry

3.4.1 COVID-19 Effect on Manufacturing Process

3.4.2 Impact on Investments

3.4.3 Impact on Small Launch Vehicle Market

3.5 Planned Smallsat Constellations

3.6 Initiatives by Commercial Space Ventures (Startups)

3.7 Investment Scenario in Small Launch Vehicle Market

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.9 Supply Chain Analysis

3.9.1 SLV Launch Provider



4 Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market, 2019-2030

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market (by Payload Range), 2019-2030

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 <20 kg

5.3 21-150 kg

5.4 151-500 kg

5.5 501-1200 kg

5.6 1,201-2,200 kg



6 Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market (by End User), 2019-2030

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Defense

6.3 Commercial

6.4 Government

6.5 Academic

6.6 Non-Profit Organizations



7 Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market (by Platform Type), 2019-2030

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Land

7.3 Air

7.4 Sea

7.5 Balloon



8 Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market (by Propellant Type), 2019-2030

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Solid

8.3 Liquid

8.4 Hybrid



9 Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market (by Region), 2019-2030

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 U.K.

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Russia

9.4.4 Rest-of-Europe

9.5 Rest-of-the-World



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Arianespace

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Role of Arianespace in Global Small Launch Vehicle Market

10.1.3 Product Offerings

10.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Blue Origin

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Role of Blue Origin in Global Small Launch Vehicle Market

10.2.3 SWOT Analysis

10.3 China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Role of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation in Global Small Launch Vehicle Market

10.3.3 Product offerings

10.3.4 Financials

10.3.5 SWOT Analysis

10.4 CubeCab

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Role of CubeCab in Global Small Launch Vehicle Market

10.4.3 SWOT Analysis

10.5 EUROCKOT Launch Services GmbH

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Role of EUROCKOT Launch Services GmbH in Global Small Launch Vehicle Market

10.5.3 SWOT Analysis

10.6 IHI Corporation

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Role of IHI Corporation in Global Small Launch Vehicle Market

10.6.3 Financials

10.6.4 SWOT Analysis

10.7 Interorbital System

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Role of Interorbital Systems in Global Small Launch Vehicle Market

10.7.3 SWOT Analysis

10.8 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Role of Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd in Global Small Launch Vehicle Market

10.8.3 Product Offerings

10.8.4 Financials

10.8.5 SWOT Analysis

10.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Role of Lockheed Martin Corporation in Global Small Launch Vehicle Market

10.9.3 Financials

10.9.4 SWOT Analysis

10.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Role of Northrop Grumman Corporation in Global Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Market

10.10.3 Financials

10.10.4 SWOT Analysis

10.11 Rocket Lab USA, Inc.

10.11.1 Company Overview

10.11.2 Role of Rocket Lab USA in Global Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Market

10.11.3 SWOT Analysis

10.12 Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

10.12.1 Company Overview

10.12.2 Role of SpaceX Exploration Technologies Corp in Global Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Market

10.12.3 SWOT Analysis

10.13 Spacefleet Ltd.

10.13.1 Company Overview

10.13.2 Role of Spacefleet Ltd in Global Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Market

10.13.3 SWOT Analysis

10.14 The Boeing Company

10.14.1 Company Overview

10.14.2 Role of The Boeing Company in Global Small Launch Vehicle Market

10.14.3 Financials

10.14.4 SWOT Analysis

10.15 Virgin Orbit

10.15.1 Company Overview

10.15.2 Role of Virgin Orbit in Global Small Launch Vehicle Market

10.15.3 SWOT Analysis

10.16 Other Key Players

10.16.1 ABL Space Systems

10.16.2 Firefly Aerospace

10.16.3 VALT Enterprises

10.16.4 Gilmour Space Technologies

10.16.5 PLD Space

10.16.6 RocketCrafters

10.16.7 Orbex



11 Futuristic Scenario: Technological Advancement and Opportunities for Different Stakeholders

11.1 Cost Advantage in Small launch vehicle (SLV)

11.2 Propulsion System: Technology Roadmap

11.3 Modernization in Structure Composition of Small Launch Vehicle (SLV)



12 Global Small Satellite Industry Scenario: Business Opportunity for SLV Market

12.1 Regulatory Environment and Technical Challenges: Small Satellite Industry

12.2 Global Small Satellite Market Scenario

12.3 Opportunities for SLV Market



13 Research Scope and Methodology

13.1 Scope of the Report

13.2 Global Small Launch Vehicle Market Research Methodology



14 Appendix

14.1 Related Reports



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8qic2y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900