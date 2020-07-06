Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG) market is expected to grow with a CAGR greater than 7% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market is the increasing demand for thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). However, declining automotive industry across the world is hindering the growth of the market studied.



Key Market Trends



Textile Industry is likely to Dominate the Market

The textile industry grew at a healthy rate in emerging economies like ASEAN, Canada, etc., in the recent past and is expected to further grow over the forecast period.

This is majorly due to low switching costs, and the significant role of the industry in terms of trade, employment, investment, and revenue.

Increasing demand for enhanced quality stretch fabric across various textile applications is driving the demand for Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG).

Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the textile industry is likely to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Currently, the Asia-Pacific region accounts for the highest market share. Owing to the increasing demand from the textile industry in countries such as China, India, and Japan, the demand for polytetramethylene ether glycol is increasing in the region.

China is a major market for textiles, automotive, and paints & coatings, globally. Companies present in the country, multinationals as well as locals, are expanding their production capacities and investing in new projects to decrease their dependence on imports, thereby fueling the regional energy security and autonomy.

Additionally, there has been an increasing demand for PTMEG in the ASEAN countries for usage in industries like textiles, paints & coatings, etc.

Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, Asia-pacific is likely to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The global polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG) market is moderately consolidated as the majority of the market share is divided among few players. Some of the key players in the market include BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation., INVISTA, CHANG CHUN GROUP, and HYOSUNG, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Apparels and Clothing in Emerging Economies

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Declining Automotive Industry

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Polyurethane Fibers (Spandex)

5.1.2 Thermoplastic Urethane Elastomers

5.1.3 Co-polyester Ether Elastomers (COPE)

5.1.4 Other Applications

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Paints and Coatings

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Textiles

5.2.4 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Chang Chun Group

6.4.3 DCC

6.4.4 HYOSUNG

6.4.5 INVISTA

6.4.6 KOREA PTG

6.4.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.8 Shanxi Sanwei Group Co.,Ltd



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



