The household water softener system market is poised to grow by USD 1.42 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. This report on the household water softener system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the harmful effects of hard water and the growing real-estate and housing industry. In addition, innovation and product premiumization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The household water softener system market analysis includes distribution channel segment, product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising adoption of home automation to supplement wi-fi enabled water softener systems as one of the prime reasons driving the household water softener system market growth during the next few years. Also, the collaboration between private players and governments and growing online and omnichannel retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The household water softener system market covers the following areas:

Household water softener system market sizing

Household water softener system market forecast

Household water softener system market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading household water softener system market vendors that include 3M Co., A. O. Smith Corp., Culligan International Co., EcoWater Systems LLC, General Electric Co., Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kinetico Inc., Pentair Plc, and Whirlpool Corp. Also, the household water softener system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Ion-exchange - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Salt-free - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Price driver - External factor

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

A. O. Smith Corp.

Culligan International Co.

EcoWater Systems LLC

General Electric Co.

Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kinetico Inc.

Pentair Plc

Whirlpool Corp.

