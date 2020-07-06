Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Bonding Film Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The technologies in bonding films have undergone significant changes in recent years, from traditional bonding techniques to biomimetic bonding. The rising wave of new technologies, such as pressure cured bonding films are creating significant potential for bonding film in transportation, electrical and electronics, and packaging applications, due to its improved product durability, reliability, fast curing time, increased product performance, and design flexibility.



In the bonding film market, various technologies, such as thermally cured and pressure cured technologies are used in the transportation, electrical and electronics, and packaging applications. Growing demand from transportation and electrical and electronics industry, improvement in adhesive technologies, and better properties than conventional adhesives are creating new opportunities for various bonding film technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the bonding film market.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global bonding film technology by application, technology, and region as follows:



Some of the bonding film companies profiled in this report include Arkema, Cytec Solvay Group, Dai Nippon Printing, DuPont, Fastel Adhesives and Substrate Products, Formplast, Gurit, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, and Hexcel Corporation.



Key Questions Answered:



What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the bonding film market? Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in bonding film market? What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space? What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in bonding film market? What are the latest developments in bonding film technologies? Which companies are leading these developments? Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market? Who are the major players in this bonding film market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are strategic growth opportunities in this bonding film technology space?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Bonding Film Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Bonding Film Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Thermally Cured Bonding Film

4.2.2. Pressure Cured Bonding Film

4.2.3. Other

4.2.3.1. Chemically Cured Bonding Film

4.2.3.2. Light Cured Bonding Film

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Transportation

4.3.1.1. Thermally Cured Bonding Film

4.3.1.2. Pressure Cured Bonding Film

4.3.1.3. Other

4.3.1.3.1. Chemically Cured Bonding Film

4.3.1.3.2. Light Cured Bonding Film

4.3.2. Electrical & Electronics

4.3.2.1. Thermally Cured Bonding Film

4.3.2.2. Pressure Cured Bonding Film

4.3.2.3. Other

4.3.2.3.1. Chemically Cured Bonding Film

4.3.2.3.2. Light Cured Bonding Film

4.3.3. Packaging

4.3.3.1. Thermally Cured Bonding Film

4.3.3.2. Pressure Cured Bonding Film

4.3.3.3. Other

4.3.3.3.1. Chemically Cured Bonding Film

4.3.3.3.2. Light Cured Bonding Film

4.3.4. Others

4.3.4.1. Thermally Cured Bonding Film

4.3.4.2. Pressure Cured Bonding Film

4.3.4.3. Other

4.3.4.3.1. Chemically Cured Bonding Film

4.3.4.3.2. Light Cured Bonding Film



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Bonding Film Market by Region

5.2. North American Bonding Film Market

5.2.1. United States Bonding Film Market

5.2.2. Canadian Bonding Film Market

5.2.3. Mexican Bonding Film Market

5.3. European Bonding Film Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Bonding Film Market

5.3.2. German Bonding Film Market

5.3.3. French Bonding Film Market

5.4. APAC Bonding Film Market

5.4.1. Chinese Bonding Film Market

5.4.2. Japanese Bonding Film Market

5.4.3. Indian Bonding Film Market

5.4.4. South Korean Bonding Film Market

5.5. ROW Bonding Film Market



6. Latest Development and Innovation in the Bonding Film Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Bonding Film Market by Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Bonding Film Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Bonding Film Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Bonding Film Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Bonding Film Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Bonding Film Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Arkema

9.2. Cytec Solvay Group

9.3. Dai Nippon Printing

9.4. DuPont

9.5. Fastel Adhesives and Substrate Products

9.6. Formplast

9.7. Gurit

9.8. H.B. Fuller

9.9. Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

9.10. Hexcel Corporation



