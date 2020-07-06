Grand Rapids, Michigan, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amidst the international pandemic, Michigan-based medical manufacturer and distributor, Alliant Healthcare Products, has expanded its product offerings to include COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Kits. The Premiere Bio-tech Rapid Test Kit meets the highest degree of accuracy, availability, and affordability on the market and sells at $18.50 per test. It has also been granted FDA Emergency Use Authorization. The kit, which offers results in 10 minutes, allows individuals to screen for both IgG and IgM strands of the coronavirus in 12 user-friendly steps. In an effort to ensure those who are ready to return to work are able to do so safely, Alliant has made the kits available for purchase through its sister company, MediSurge.

“As many are beginning to return to work, accessibility to Antibody Rapid Test Kits is becoming increasingly more important,” said Kelli Jonas, Vice President of QA/RA at Alliant Healthcare. “As a medical manufacturer and producer, we want to be able to provide access to reliable and accurate medical devices amidst this pandemic. Having the ability to test employees before they enter the workplace will help businesses achieve a sense of normalcy by creating safe work environments.”

The test detects IgM and IgG antibodies by analyzing the blood drawn from the user’s finger prick. IgM antibodies are typically associated with the early onset phase of the infection, while IgG is often associated with long-term immunity.

“We are proud to continue to expand our product offerings to meet the needs of our customers and our community,” said Bob Taylor, CEO of Alliant Healthcare. “We want to continue to invest in products that will help us to advance as a nation. Each test kit is designed to help ease the stress and worry of our frontline workers, healthcare organizations, government agencies, hospitals, businesses, families, and more.”

Users of the kit are first prompted to disinfect the area they intend to prick for the test (fingertip) with an alcohol swab provided within the kit. After disinfection, users are instructed to use the sterile lancet to draw a small amount of blood from the targeted area. Using the disposable capillary, users should then deposit their blood sample into the test buffer marked (S) as well as add two drops to the buffer marked (B). After roughly 10 minutes, results for the test should begin to appear. Full test kit instructions have been made available here.

Results from the test kit can vary. Patients who test positive for RNA, but negative for both IgM and IgG strands may be in the window period of the infection. Those who test positive for RNA and IgM but negative for the IgG strand may be in the early stages of infection. Test results that are positive for RNA, IgM, and IgG strands are those in the active phase of infection. Patients that test positive for RNA, and IgG but negative for IgM are in the recurrent stage of infection. Results negative for RNA and IgM but positive for IgG are patients who are past infection and in the recovery stage.

The COVID-19 IgG/IgM test meets the highest accuracy standards. It’s been evaluated under 113 blood samples, including patients with preexisting conditions like pneumonia or respiratory symptoms. Individual kits are being sold at a marking of $18.50 per test, while large cases of 100 or more are sold at a reduced rate of $18.00 per test.

For more information or to purchase the COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device, please contact MediSurge at info@medisurge.com or (888) 307-1144.

About Alliant Healthcare

Alliant Healthcare, headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that specializes in federal government sales, contracting, and distribution. Working closely with the Department of Defense, VA, and other federal agencies, Alliant provides a single point of contact for government buyers who currently purchase healthcare products from a multitude of sources. Alliant Healthcare is one of the most respected companies in the industry and continually provides unrivaled support and knowledge to our partners and government customers.

About MediSurge

MediSurge is an ISO 13485:2016-certified contract manufacturer based in West Michigan that handles all aspects of the design, development, and manufacturing process. The MediSurge team can plug in at the very beginning or at any stage of a project. They focus on creating the devices needed, when they’re needed, at a cost that makes sense, and with the patient top of mind. For more information, visit www.medisurge.com.

Brianna Zimmer Alliant Healthcare 9898546219 Brianna@8thirtyfour.com