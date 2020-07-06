BOCA RATON, Fla., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), announced today that its subsidiary, Pollen Gear™ (“Pollen Gear”), the creator of innovative cannabis packaging solutions that promote product safety and responsible consumption in legal cannabis markets, has launched the SoftSquare Jar. Available exclusively through Greenlane, the introduction of the SoftSquare Jar expands the company’s line of proprietary ASTM/CPSC child-resistant compliant packaging products.



The SoftSquare Jar is crafted from 4.5-millimeters thick glass and is available in 5 milliliters and 30 drams. The jars feature a wide mouth and rounded edges, and are designed to maintain product freshness and increase shelf life. The jar’s cap is offered in two styles—rounded square or soft square—and helps maintain an airtight, smell-proof, and water-resistant seal. The fully customizable jars can hold dry herbs, edibles, solid concentrates, or topicals.

Founder Ed Kilduff said, “The SoftSquare Jar continues Pollen Gear’s commitment to design-driven innovation in packaging for cannabis. We set out to design a jar that stands out from other packaging with its unique and playful cube shape while still being responsible and child-resistant.”

Since the beginning of 2020, the State of California has required child-resistant packaging on all THC-infused products. Pollen Gear has won accolades for its portfolio of cannabis packaging that has pushed boundaries and set new standards of safety.

Instead of sourcing off-the-shelf products, Pollen Gear relies on its team of highly-skilled designers that conceptualize the products from the ground up. Their in-house, state-of-the-art engineering technologies, from 3D printers to laser cutters, allow the team to test every aspect of each design, from sound, to feel, to appearance.

About Pollen Gear

Pollen Gear™, a leading producer of premium, customizable cannabis packaging solutions, creates innovative products that promote product safety and responsible consumption in legal cannabis markets. The original patented creator of the LoPro and HiLine glass jar collections, Pollen Gear is credited with creating the first cannabis jar, designed to be child-resistant. Pollen Gear’s award-winning packaging design team continues to expand its product assortment with new, pioneering solutions as well as distinctive customization options for unique brands.

Pollen Gear was recognized as a Top 100 Cannabis Company in 2018 by Entrepreneur Magazine.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is the leading global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories and lifestyle products. The company operates as a powerful house of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform. Greenlane serves the global markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis businesses, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. Greenlane’s world-class team provides services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, supply chain management, and distribution. As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading brands, including PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Cookies, Grenco Science, and DaVinci. Greenlane also proudly owns and operates a diverse brand portfolio including packaging innovator Pollen Gear™, the K.Haring Glass Collection by Higher Standards, Marley Natural™, and VIBES™ rolling papers. Higher Standards, Greenlane’s flagship brand, offers both a high-end product line and immersive retail experience with groundbreaking stores in both New York City’s Chelsea Market and Malibu, California. Greenlane also owns and operates both Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

For more information about Greenlane:

Media Contact

MATTIO Communications

Greenlane@mattio.com

Investor Contact

Rob Kelly

Investor Relations, MATTIO Communications

Greenlane@mattio.com

1-416-992-4539