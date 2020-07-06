CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL) (the “Corporation”), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on June 30, 2020.
The results of the director elections were as follows:
|
Name
|Votes in Favor
|% Votes in Favor
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|Mr. Luke Beshar
|40,277,008
|99.9
|52,069
|0.1
|Dr. Robert Kirkman
|40,274,992
|99.9
|54,085
|0.1
|Dr. Thomas Reynolds
|39,850,295
|98.8
|478,782
|1.2
|Dr. Jan Skvarka
|40,288,126
|99.9
|40,951
|0.1
|Dr. Helen Tayton-Martin
|40,309,723
|99.9
|19,354
|<0.1
|Mr. Paul Walker
|40,301,058
|99.9
|28,019
|0.1
The shareholders of the Corporation also voted to reappoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year. In addition, the disinterested shareholders approved the 2020 omnibus equity incentive plan. For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Corporation’s Report of Voting Results dated July 6, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
“Dr. Calvin Stiller and Dr. Michael Moore elected to retire from the board and did not stand for reelection this year,” said Dr. Robert Kirkman, Chair of the Board of Directors of Trillium Therapeutics. “We wish to thank Dr. Stiller and Dr. Moore for the leadership and guidance which they have provided to Trillium for many years. We wish all the best for them in their future endeavors.”
About Trillium Therapeutics
Trillium is an immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s two clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a “do not eat me” signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system.
