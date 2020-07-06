OAKVILLE, Ontario, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment, with immediate effect, of Mr. Thuso Dikgaka and Mrs. Maureen Mokgaotsane to the board of Menzi Battery Metals ("Menzi"), the Company's wholly owned subsidiary in Botswana.



Mr. Dikgaka is a well-respected veteran of the Botswana mining sector, with over 40 years of experience in operations and management. He is a former Mining Manager for the Debswana Orapa diamond mine and the Tati Nickel Mining Company, as well as a former Director of the Botswana Department of Mines. Mr. Dikgaka has a bachelor's degree in Mining Engineering from the Technical University of Nova Scotia (now Dalhousie University) in Halifax, Canada.

Mrs. Mokgaotsane is an established mining executive with 20 years of experience in the private and public sectors in Botswana. She is currently a Non-Executive Director of Sekaka Diamonds, a wholly owned Botswana subsidiary of Petra Diamonds. Prior to Sekaka, Mrs. Mokgaotsane has held a number of executive roles with Petra Diamonds, Firestone Diamonds, Debswana Diamond Company and the Botswana Ministry of Minerals, Energy and Water Resources. She has a master's degree in Mining Engineering from the University of the Witwatersrand and a bachelor's degree in Geology from the University of Botswana.

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani Metals Corp. commented:

"We are very excited with the addition of Thuso and Maureen to the team. They respectively bring a wealth of project development, operational and government experience within Botswana. Their involvement will be of significant added value and will solidify our credibility within the local community of Kanye, as well as at government level. We look forward to their contributions as the Company advances its flagship K.Hill manganese project towards the completion of its feasibility study."

In accordance with the Company's stock option plan, a total of 375,000 options, exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share, have been granted in relation to the above appointments. The options grant also includes an award to the Company's Botswana Country Manager, Mr. Kneipe Setlhare. The options have a five-year term and vest immediately.

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company focused on the development of its K.Hill, Lobatse & Otse manganese oxide prospects in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. The Company's flagship K.Hill project is a near-surface deposit currently going through a feasibility study to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulphate, both key cathode ingredients for batteries in the expanding electric vehicle (EV) market. Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. Website: https://giyanimetals.com/.

About Menzi Battery Metals

Menzi Battery Metals is a wholly owned Botswana subsidiary of Giyani Metals Corp, incorporated in accordance with the laws of Botswana.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

Contact:

Giyani Metals Corporation

Robin Birchall

CEO, Director

+447711313019

rbirchall@giyanimetals.com

Thomas Horton

VP, Business Development

+447866913207

thorton@giyanimetals.com

