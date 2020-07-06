NEWCASTLE, Wash., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roger Greene has filed an early warning report (the “Report”) disclosing the acquisition of 150,000 common shares (“Shares”) of Brattle Street Capital Corp‎. (the “Issuer”).



Immediately before the acquisition of shares, Mr. Greene owned or controlled, ‎directly or indirectly, 5,955,103 common shares of the Issuer and incentive stock ‎options exercisable for up to 600,000 common shares of the Corporation, ‎representing 13.0% of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation on a ‎non-diluted basis and 14.1% assuming full exercise of the options.‎

Immediately after the acquisition of shares, Mr. Greene owned or controlled, ‎directly or indirectly, 6,105,103 common shares of the Issuer and incentive stock ‎options exercisable for up to 600,000 common shares of the Corporation, ‎representing 13.3% of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation on a ‎non-diluted basis and 14.4% assuming full exercise of the options.‎

The common shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Greene may increase or reduce his investment in the Issuer according to market conditions or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, which was filed in accordance with applicable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the Issuer’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, or may be obtained from Mr. Greene by contacting 202-670-7505.