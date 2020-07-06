REHOVOT, ISRAEL, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Meridian HSN has partnered with Moto-Para and Todos Medical (OTCQB: TOMDF) to provide a complete turnkey solution for on-site COVID testing.

Our Medical staff is directed by Moto-Para, a non-profit organization providing well trained retired service veterans from all branches of the military including Navy Seals, Force Recon Marines, Army Rangers, Green Beret encompassing site operations, physicians, paramedics, and nurses. Our teams enable us to set up testing sites anywhere in the US for any length of service.

Our Test Kits are provided by Todos Medical, an internationally recognized leader and public traded Israel company with NYC corporate offices and US-based labs supplying tests and robotic equipment.

We consult and provide every step needed surrounding safe and secure PCR and Rapid testing including telemedicine with medical personnel to write scripts. The number of tests that can be done is based on the need. Our resources are extensive and provide CLIA high complexity labs, testing sites, CLIA certified staff, and full documentation.

Cost of testing is determined by volume and sources of funding. The organization asking for testing must demonstrate the funding available to pay for testing. The key elements are not just testing, but data collection, telemedicine, and results delivered in a rapid manner within 24 to 48 hours.

We supply all Personal Protective Equipment necessary to protect both the testers and the people being tested. We can supply a full line of PPE for ongoing use for organizations including ventilators, scanners, thermometers, masks, gloves, gowns, and shields at below market prices.

Key Points:

Antibody and RT-PCR (molecular) tests performed on-site with rapid turnaround. Meridian and Todos provide a turnkey solution that includes physician supervision (telemedicine and/or on-site physician), mobile, High-complexity CLIA-certified laboratory, all clinical staffing, equipment, supplies, and site coordination. The evaluation and testing can take place in any type of facility, parking lot, a mobile site, or some combination thereof. The typical single-unit setup can perform in excess of 1,000 tests per day. We can provide services anywhere in the US. Pricing based on size of testing group and location We provide a full range of PPE both for the on-site testing and long-term needs.

Meridian Health Services Network 1.800.994.1143 www.Meridianhsn.com

About the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that can lead to respiratory illness, including Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). Coronaviruses can be transmitted between animals and people and evolve into strains not previously identified in humans. On January 7, 2020, a novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was identified as the cause of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China, and additional cases have been found in a growing number of countries worldwide. COVID-19 is the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

About Moto-Para Foundation

MOTO+PARA™ delivers elite, global disaster ground-zero and last-mile logistics and mobility response employing highly trained Veteran Special Operations Forces Operators and Specialists as first response teams for urgent, complex, and prolonged emergencies using advanced rapid response apparatus delivered by air, land, and sea. As an asset-based NGO, we are always ready to serve with personnel, equipment, vehicles, aircraft, and ships anywhere in the world. http://www.motopara.org/

About Meridian Health Services Network

Since 2000 Meridian HSN has been assisting Fortune 1000 businesses, cities, schools and hospitals in managing and lowering health, benefits, and risk management costs through our network of services. Meridian serves thousands of patients daily through our Accountable Care Organization approach of assembling the nation’s leading providers into one resource led by our healthcare funding analysis. Our nationally recognized network is made up of health care providers, PBM management, PCP partners, telemedicine, as well as health and MSK assessment teams. Meridian clients average 10-20% savings on health and risk management costs compared to average industry costs. Meridian benefits average a 98% employee approval rating. Our clients and partners include National and State Council of Self Insurers, PRIMA, NAHU members, Gen7 Solutions and the American Red Cross. Our core association partners include national hotel chains, aviation, lumber, beverage providers, cities, state, universities, hospital networks, merchandising, power companies, casinos, consulting, and health underwriters. www.meridianhsn.com

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe and are currently in a pre-commercial study with its distribution partner Orot+ (a division of Luces-Orot). Todos recently entered into an exclusive option agreement to acquire U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020.

Through Breakthrough Diagnostics, Inc., its joint venture with Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AMBS), Todos is also actively involved with the development of blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Todos expected to complete the remaining unowned interest in Breakthrough in the second quarter of 2020.

Todos recently entered into distribution agreements with companies to distribute certain novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits. The Company has entered into distribution agreements with multiple international suppliers of PCR testing kits and related materials and supplies, as well as antibody testing kits from multiple manufacturers after completing validation of said testing kits and supplies in its partner CLIA/CAP certified laboratory in the United States. Todos has formed Corona Diagnostics, LLC, a strategic collaboration with Emerald Organic Products, Inc. (OTC: EMOR), to support telemedicine and virtual pharmacy aspects of the commercialization of its COVID-19 return to work testing programs in the US. www.todoscovid19.com

For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/

