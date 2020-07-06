ORLANDO, Fla., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the past few months, businesses have been forced to adapt like never before. Survival, it seems, will be based on how agile a company will be and how they navigate truly epic times. And like the tech stocks enjoying tremendous interest in this strange new world, Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DATI) finds itself amid opportunity in a world of uncertainty.



Like tech lords Amazon and Netflix which have found themselves buoyed by the economic sea change, Digital Asset Monetary Network was already doing business in a lane that was blown wide open by the recent economic tumult. Whether it’s for the lucky or the bold, sometimes the earth moves favorably under your feet.

As reported previously , a subsidiary of Digital Asset Monetary Network has developed a ‘Keep The Light On” program specifically to help its small and micro business clients navigate financial challenges through equity crowdfunding. Through the owner/operator of a top ten rated equity crowdfunding portal, of which Digital Asset Monetary Network also owns an equity stake in, the Company has been involved in the business for some time. However, two recent positive regulatory actions could expansively broaden the field of potential customers and the way that Digital Asset Monetary Network can help both their clients and the companies in their equity portfolio.

A recent article in TechCrunch points to the opportunity for Digital Asset Monetary Network and its clients:

The SEC said that it will lift restrictions related to reporting requirements and accelerate the approval of crowdfunding listings so that main street businesses and small startups can try to raise funds from speculative investors who may have cash on hand.”

Second, there was a significant increase proposed to the Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg. CF) funding cap, from $1.07M to $5M, in addition to other beneficial adjustments. A recent article in Crowdfund Insider supports an aspect of Digital Asset Monetary Network’s core business model, which is, similar to SEC Chairman Jay Clayton’s statement, [to assist] “Emerging companies, from early-stage start-ups seeking seed capital to companies that are on a path to become a public reporting company, use the exempt offering rules to access critical capital needed to create jobs and scale their businesses.”

Perhaps as with Amazon and Netflix, Digital Asset Monetary Network will make the most of simply being in the right place at the right time.

About Digital Asset Monetary Network

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DATI) is the first company to utilize the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.



To learn more about DigitalAMN, visit their site at https://digitalamn.com/

About The Emerging Markets Report

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stock brokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

https://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/otc-markets-sec/

DISCLAIMER:

EMC has been paid $70,000 Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. and is contracted to receive 40,000 dollars over the next 30 days for various marketing services including this report. EMC has also agreed to a discretionary budget of 100,000 dollars with Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. https://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer/