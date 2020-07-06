Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pruritus Market and Competitive Landscape - 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights into the Pruritus pipeline, epidemiology, market valuations, drug sales, market forecast, drug forecasts, and market shares. This research analyzes and forecasts the Pruritus market size and drug sales. It also provides insights into Pruritus epidemiology and late stage pipeline.



This research covers the following: Pruritus treatment options, Pruritus late stage clinical trials pipeline, Pruritus prevalence by countries, Pruritus market size and forecast by countries, key market events and trends, drug sales and forecast by countries, and market shares by countries. The research scope includes the countries US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Europe, Global (G7 Countries).



Research Scope:

Countries: US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Europe, Global

Pruritus pipeline: Find out drugs in clinical trials for the treatment of Pruritus by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and company

Pruritus epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Pruritus by countries

Pruritus drugs: Identify key drugs marketed and prescribed for Pruritus in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

Pruritus drugs sales: Find out the sales value for Pruritus drugs by countries

Pruritus market valuations: Find out the market size for Pruritus drugs in 2019 by countries. Find out how the market advanced from 2016 and forecast to 2024

Pruritus drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key drugs by countries

Benefits of this Research:

Evaluate commercial market opportunities for Pruritus drugs

Synthesize insights for business development & licensing

Track market size, competitor drug sales, market shares in the Pruritus market

Develop in-depth knowledge of competition and markets

Analyze Pruritus drug sales data to update your brand planning trackers

Develop tactics and strategies to take advantage of opportunities in the market

Track Market Events and Trends and analyze key events in the Pruritus market

Develop forecast models, healthcare frameworks, or economic models

Answer key business questions; supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies



Key Topics Covered:



1. Pruritus Treatment Options



2. Pruritus Pipeline Insights

2.1. Pruritus Phase 3 Clinical Trials

2.2. Pruritus Phase 2 Clinical Trials

2.3. Pruritus Phase 1 Clinical Trials



3. Pruritus Epidemiology Analysis by Countries



4. US Pruritus Market Insights

4.1. Marketed Drugs for Pruritus in US

4.2. US Pruritus Market Size & Forecast

4.3. US Pruritus Drugs Sales & Forecast

4.4. US Pruritus Market Share Analysis



5. Germany Pruritus Market Insights

5.1. Marketed Drugs for Pruritus in Germany

5.2. Germany Pruritus Market Size & Forecast

5.3. Germany Pruritus Drugs Sales Forecast

5.4. Germany Pruritus Market Share Analysis



6. France Pruritus Market Insights

6.1. Marketed Drugs for Pruritus in France

6.2. France Pruritus Market Size & Forecast

6.3. France Pruritus Product Sales Forecast

6.4. France Pruritus Market Share Analysis



7. Italy Pruritus Market Insights

7.1. Marketed Drugs for Pruritus in Italy

7.2. Italy Pruritus Market Size & Forecast

7.3. Italy Pruritus Product Sales Forecast

7.4. Italy Pruritus Market Share Analysis



8. Spain Pruritus Market Insights

8.1. Marketed Drugs for Pruritus in Spain

8.2. Spain Pruritus Market Size & Forecast

8.3. Spain Pruritus Product Sales Forecast

8.4. Spain Pruritus Market Share Analysis



9. UK Pruritus Market Insights

9.1. Marketed Drugs for Pruritus in UK

9.2. UK Pruritus Market Size & Forecast

9.3. UK Pruritus Product Sales Forecast

9.4. UK Pruritus Market Share Analysis



10. Europe Pruritus Market Insights

10.1. Europe Pruritus Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Europe Pruritus Product Sales Forecast

10.3. Europe Pruritus Market Share Analysis



11. Japan Pruritus Market Insights

11.1. Marketed Drugs for Pruritus in Japan

11.2. Japan Pruritus Market Size & Forecast

11.3. Japan Pruritus Product Sales Forecast

11.4. Japan Pruritus Market Share Analysis



12. Global Pruritus Market Insights

12.1. Global Pruritus Market Size & Forecast

12.2. Global Pruritus Product Sales Forecast

12.3. Global Pruritus Market Share Analysis



13. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rselz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900