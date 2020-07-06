Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acrylonitrile (ACN): 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world acrylonitrile market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for acrylonitrile.
COVID-19 Impact Estimation
Report Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: ACRYLONITRILE PROPERTIES AND USES
2. ACRYLONITRILE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. ACRYLONITRILE WORLD MARKET
3.1. World acrylonitrile capacity
3.2. World acrylonitrile production
3.3. Acrylonitrile consumption
3.4. Acrylonitrile global trade
3.5. Acrylonitrile prices in the world market
4. ACRYLONITRILE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
4.1. Acrylonitrile European market analysis
Countries covered:
4.2. Acrylonitrile Asia Pacific Pacific market analysis
Countries included:
4.3. Acrylonitrile North American market analysis
Countries under consideration:
4.4. Acrylonitrile Latin American market analysis
Countries overviewed:
4.5. Acrylonitrile Africa & Middle East market analysis
Countries examined:
5. ACRYLONITRILE MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Acrylonitrile capacity and production forecast up to 2029
5.2. Acrylonitrile consumption forecast up to 2029
5.3. Acrylonitrile market prices forecast up to 2029
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE ACRYLONITRILE MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. ACRYLONITRILE FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. ACRYLONITRILE END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
