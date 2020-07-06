New York City, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CEO of BetterLife Pharma (OTCQB:BETRD) (CSE: BETR) (FRANKFURT: NPAT), an emerging clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, recently discussed the use of interferon therapy for COVID-19 with Alex Keown of BioSpace.



Highlights of the interview include:

BetterLife CEO Dr. Ahmad Doroudian noting that the coronavirus creates a number of problems in the body, but chief among them is the virus’s ability to suppress interferon production in the lungs. Interferons are proteins produced by the body to fight viral infections by inhibiting its replication in the body.

Dr. Doroudian believes that interferon therapy could potentially lower the overall hospitalization rate, minimize long term tissue damage to the lung, heart, kidney and brain and curb the number of deaths by reducing the severity of the disease. To that end, the team at BetterLife Pharma has been focusing on refining a patent-pending interferon agent that can help fight the disease.

Full Text of the interview can be read here.

