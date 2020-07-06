Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Impact on Social Media - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global social media sector.



It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out. It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. This generates a leading indicator of future performance.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled fake news on COVID-19 an infodemic. It has urged tech companies to take tougher action to tackle misinformation, and most have responded, including Twitter, Facebook, and Google. Facebook has hired fact-checkers to flag disputed stories and cut off advertising revenue to fake news sites.



The use of social media has increased significantly as governments impose travel restrictions and confine citizens to their homes. According to eMarketer, the average time spent per day on social media by US adults in 2020 will increase by seven minutes on the previous year to 82 minutes, the first year of positive growth since 2017. A larger, more engaged audience brings with it greater scrutiny, and those companies that can respond effectively to the infodemic stand a good chance of retaining the new users they have gained.



Reasons to Buy

COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020. It is effectively a stress test on companies' ability to cope with extreme shocks.

COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies. Many companies will not survive this initial phase. Almost all others will suffer a significant drop in revenues.

This report will help you understand the impact of COVID-19 on the social media sector and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those businesses that are set to lose out.

Key Topics Covered



COVID-19 is Now a Major Theme for 2020 COVID-19 Impact on Social Media Social Media Sector Scorecard Thematic Briefing Appendix

Companies Mentioned



Microsoft

Alibaba

ByteDance

Tencent

Amazon

Naver

Kakao

Line

Yandex

DeNA

Match

Pinterest

Alphabet

Sina

Pinduoduo

Snap

Lyft

Gree

Airbnb

Facebook

Uber

Twitter

Momo

Mail.Ru

Groupon

TripAdvisor

Mixi

Yahoo! Japan

Weibo

YY

Renren

Yelp

New Work

