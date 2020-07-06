Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Impact on Social Media - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global social media sector.
It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out. It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. This generates a leading indicator of future performance.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled fake news on COVID-19 an infodemic. It has urged tech companies to take tougher action to tackle misinformation, and most have responded, including Twitter, Facebook, and Google. Facebook has hired fact-checkers to flag disputed stories and cut off advertising revenue to fake news sites.
The use of social media has increased significantly as governments impose travel restrictions and confine citizens to their homes. According to eMarketer, the average time spent per day on social media by US adults in 2020 will increase by seven minutes on the previous year to 82 minutes, the first year of positive growth since 2017. A larger, more engaged audience brings with it greater scrutiny, and those companies that can respond effectively to the infodemic stand a good chance of retaining the new users they have gained.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
