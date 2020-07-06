TORONTO, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The majority of foodservice businesses across the country are still operating at a loss and could take at least a year to return to profitability, according to a new survey from Restaurants Canada.
“Restaurateurs are eager to help rebuild the economy and revive neighbourhoods, but they’re going to need continued assistance from government to remain operational under ongoing restrictions,” said David Lefebvre, Restaurants Canada Vice President, Federal and Quebec.
Survey reveals many restaurants expect a year or more to recover
More than half of respondents whose operations are either open for takeout or delivery only, or now offering dine-in services under new restrictions, said they are continuing to operate at a loss.
When asked how many months they expect it will take their business to return to profitability:
For the third month in a row, more than 90 per cent of respondents reported lower sales compared to the same period last year.
Restaurants will need continued support to contribute to Canada’s recovery
A thriving foodservice sector is critical to Canada’s recovery from COVID-19:
Not only was the foodservice industry among the first and hardest hit by the impacts of COVID-19, the sector will also be among the slowest to return to profitability. Given this reality, Restaurants Canada is calling on the federal government to extend and strengthen support for foodservice businesses in the following areas so they can continue contributing to Canada’s recovery.
1) Assistance with labour costs
Seventy-five per cent of restaurant operators who responded to the latest Restaurants Canada survey said they are receiving the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS).
Restaurants Canada is continuing to recommend the following changes to this program to ensure foodservice businesses can bring more Canadians back to work as they continue to reopen and recover:
2) Rent relief and commercial tenant protections
At the start of June, half of restaurant operators across the country were still dealing with landlords unwilling to participate in the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) program or any other rent relief arrangement.
While Restaurants Canada welcomes the federal government's commitment to work with the provinces to extend the program by a month, further action is needed to sufficiently address ongoing challenges with rent:
3) Help with cash flow and rising debt levels
Existing measures need to be expanded and new solutions are needed to ensure restaurants have enough working capital to remain viable for as long as restrictions remain in place:
Feeding Canada’s recovery
Working together with Restaurants Canada, all levels of government can help foodservice businesses continue playing an integral part of the social and economic fabric of communities across the country. Learn more at feedingtherecovery.ca.
About the Restaurants Canada survey
Conclusions cited above are based on responses to a Restaurants Canada survey conducted between June 25 and July 3, 2020. Restaurants Canada received a total of 947 completed surveys from foodservice operators across Canada, representing 11,623 locations (as many respondents belong to multi-unit businesses). Canada’s commercial foodservice industry is made up of 97,500 establishments, including full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurants, caterers and drinking places.
About Restaurants Canada
Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada’s foodservice sector was a $93 billion industry, directly employing 1.2 million people, providing Canada’s number one source of first jobs and serving 22 million customers across the country every day. The industry lost more than 800,000 jobs by April and is on track to lose as much as $44.8 billion in annual sales compared to 2019 due to the impacts of COVID-19.
