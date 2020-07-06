NEW YORK, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HCHC), a diversified holding company, today announced that it intends to convene, and then immediately adjourn, the Company’s scheduled July 8, 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) to Thursday, July 30, 2020 due to, among other things, the recent change in the Company’s executive management. No business will be conducted at the July 8, 2020 Annual Meeting other than to adjourn the Annual Meeting to the later date.



The Company additionally announced that, in light of the recent change in the Company’s executive management, Philip A. Falcone will not be included on the Company’s slate of director nominees for the Annual Meeting.

The Company expects to proceed with the Annual Meeting on Thursday, July 30 at 9:00 am Eastern Time, which will be held by means of remote communication. The proxy card included with the previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the adjournment and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. The record date for common and preferred stockholders remains May 22, 2020. Stockholders who have already voted and do not wish to change their vote do not need to vote again.

The Company intends to keep its stockholders apprised of any further updates relating to the Annual Meeting as they become available and will file supplemental proxy materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the coming weeks.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE:HCHC) diversified holding company, which seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for all stakeholders. HC2 has a diverse array of operating subsidiaries across multiple reportable segments, including Construction, Energy, Telecommunications, Life Sciences, Broadcasting, Insurance and Other. HC2's largest operating subsidiary is DBM Global Inc., a family of companies providing fully integrated structural and steel construction services. Founded in 1994, HC2 is headquartered in New York, New York. Learn more about HC2 and its portfolio companies at www.hc2.com .

