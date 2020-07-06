Coop Pank AS (hereinafter the Bank) announces that the Bank's shareholder Coop Investeeringud OÜ has notified the Bank that on July 6th 2020 the Bank's shareholders Coop Investeeringud OÜ, Antsla Tarbijate Ühistu, Elva Tarbijate Ühistu, Järva Tarbijate Ühistu, Viljandi Tarbijate Ühistu, Harju Tarbijate Ühistu, Haapsalu Tarbijate Ühistu, Rapla Tarbijate Ühistu, Lihula Tarbijate Ühistu, Jõgeva Majandusühistu, Vändra Tarbijate Ühistu, Tartu Tarbijate Kooperatiiv and TTK Investeeringud OÜ (hereinafter each a separate Shareholder and together the Shareholders) have entered into the shareholders' agreement (hereinafter the Shareholders' Agreement).
According to clause 7.8 of the Exchange Rules, the Bank discloses the essential terms and conditions of the Shareholders' Agreement, notified to the Bank by the Shareholders:
Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 72 800. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.
