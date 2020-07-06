GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O 2 Micro® International Limited (NASDAQ Global Select Market: OIIM ), a global leader in the design, development and marketing of high-performance integrated circuits and solutions, today announced the grant of a key system and method for driving light source patent.



O 2 Micro was issued 16 claims under US patent U10,660,176 B2 on May 19, 2020 for the invention of a system for driving a light source including a power converter and control circuitry. The control circuitry generates a control signal based on the voltage feedback signal indicative of a combination of the output voltage, current and the light source and controls the power converter.

Dr. Yung Lin, Executive Vice President, O 2 Micro, commented, "This invention provides a cost-effective and efficient power management solution for LED backlighting applications.”

About O2Micro:

Founded in April 1995, O 2 Micro develops and markets innovative power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial and Automotive markets. Products include Backlighting, Battery Management and Power Management.

