BOULDER, Colo., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Science Information Partners (ESIP), the global community steward for Earth science data professionals, today announced the unanimous appointment of a new ESIP Executive Director, Ms. Susan Shingledecker. As Executive Director, Shingledecker will also serve as ESIP Chief Executive Officer and perform a critical leadership position for the ESIP staff and organization as a steward for the global Earth science data professional community.



“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to lead the talented team at ESIP and grow the ESIP community,” said Susan Shingledecker. “The challenges facing our world today are so great, so urgent and so complex - it is essential that we bring together our greatest Earth science minds working to steward and curate scientifically sound Earth science data and information to develop coordinated, collaborative solutions. The power and diversity of partners within the ESIP community from federal agencies, to academic institutions and private sector data science leaders, provides the right environment to foster true partnership and collaboration.”

“We are extremely excited to have Susan bring her expertise, network and passion to shepherd ESIP into the future,” said Tamara Ledley, ESIP President. “Susan was a clear choice for all of us because she has a genuine interest in assuring that Earth science data and knowledge are integrally considered in societal decision making processes, which is clearly aligned with the ESIP mission. In addition, Susan has strong nonprofit management and leadership experience, as well as an expansive professional network through her extensive work forging partnerships with the private sector, nonprofit organizations, state and federal governments. Her network includes current ESIP partners and funders, which will serve as a valuable asset during our next phase of growth.”

"Running ESIP is a unique role that requires an unusual mix of skills, care and capabilities - and Susan has exactly what we need," said Erin Robinson, outgoing ESIP Executive Director. "ESIP needs a leader who recognizes the importance of Earth and environmental data and the people who work with it and has strong nonprofit management experience. I believe Susan will be an ally to and champion for the community and I am excited to see how she will implement the ESIP vision as it moves into its third decade.”

Susan brings to ESIP over a decade of nonprofit management experience with both national and regional organizations and a diverse 20 year career in the environmental field spanning international consulting, federal and state public policy, state government, outdoor recreation and conservation. Susan currently serves as Vice President and Director of Programs for Chesapeake Conservancy , a regional conservation organization based in Annapolis, Maryland dedicated to restoring the health of the nation’s largest estuary and connecting people to the Bay. Prior to that, she spent over a decade with BoatU.S. Foundation , serving in a number of roles including as Vice President where she oversaw day-to-day operations and led environmental efforts.

Susan holds a Master of Environmental Management from Duke University and a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies from American University . In her free time, Susan loves getting out on the Chesapeake Bay with her husband and two boys on their family sailboat or fleet of kayaks.

“On behalf of ESIP, I would like to sincerely thank our outgoing Executive Director, Erin Robinson,” said Ledley. “Over the past six years under Erin’s leadership, ESIP has expanded its partnerships and international reach, grown its staff and as a result valuable services to the community, and developed a secure organizational structure and financial foundation. We owe Erin a large debt of gratitude for her dedication to and stewardship of the ESIP Community.”

Susan will begin her new role on July 13, 2020 in a listening-learning tour at the 2020 ESIP Summer Meeting . During August and September, Susan will overlap full-time with Erin to ensure a smooth handoff. Susan will officially assume the Executive Director role from outgoing Executive Director Erin Robinson on October 1, 2020.

About ESIP

Earth Science Information Partners (ESIP) is a community steward for global Earth science data professionals and provides a collaborative platform for advancing the usefulness and impact of data necessary to address pressing global environmental challenges and fuel new discoveries. For more than 20 years, ESIP has driven its mission to support the networking and data dissemination needs of members and the global Earth science data community by linking the functional sectors of observation, research, application, education and use of Earth science. By encouraging open and FAIR data platforms for the global ecosystem of Earth science data stewards to share resources, ESIP facilitates collaboration and builds connections across federal agencies, academia and the private sector through innovative collaboration methods and infrastructure that provide a scalable, neutral platform to support Earth science research, data, and technical communities. Our partner organizations and community participants lead the advancement of Earth science information best practices in an open and transparent fashion. To learn about ESIP, visit www.esipfed.org and follow @ESIPfed.

