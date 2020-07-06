Shenzhen, China, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company”), a company providing business consulting services and multimedia services in Asia, today announced the establishment of its new headquarters in Los Angeles on July 1, 2020 for exploring north America market.

Establishing an international headquarters in the United States is in line with ATIF's international development and geographic expansion strategies. The Company is always working on expanding market coverage and achieving diversified development. Previously, ATIF has established headquarters in Shenzhen and Hong Kong. The new headquarters in Los Angeles will enhance ATIF’s capabilities, improve the efficiency of capital markets information exchanging of the mainland, Hong Kong and the United States, and better assist clients to go public in the United States.

Mr. Jun Liu, CEO and Director of ATIF, commented, “Most companies lack the knowledge needed for IPO, which makes them almost impossible to effectively connect and cooperate with various service providers. Also, many problems can occur in the various compliance procedures and listing application, resulting in many companies failed IPOs and suffered huge losses. ATIF can provide comprehensive listing consulting service for these companies in need.”

Mr. Liu continued, “Many U.S. companies are facing the difficulty of financing because of COVID-19, and their needs for listing and financing keep increasing. To help them and address this market, we established our headquarters in the United States during this period, focusing on helping U.S. companies plan their IPOs and overcome the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.”

About ATIF Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ATIF Holdings Limited (“ATIF”) is a company providing business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia, including going public consulting services, international business planning and consulting services, and financial media services. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Leaping Group Co., Ltd., ATIF also provides multimedia services and is engaged in three major businesses including multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film and TV program production and movie theater operations. ATIF operates the largest pre-movie advertising network in Heilongjiang Province and Liaoning Province of China and also provides advertising services in elevators and supermarkets. ATIF is often hired to plan both online and offline advertising campaigns and produce related advertising materials. In addition, ATIF invests in films and TV programs and distributes them in movie theaters or through online platforms. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com / .

About Heilongjiang WKG Advertising Co., Ltd.

Heilongjiang WKG Advertising Co., Ltd. (WKG) a comprehensive media company for sports event planning, operation and promotion. WKG operates its own comprehensive fighting event-"WKG Comprehensive Fighting Tournament", committing to providing sports fans with wonderful world comprehensive fighting sports shows. In addition, WKG has established long-term strategic partnerships with over 200 TV stations and Internet media company to broadcast sports events around the world. In 2016, WKG co-host "WKG & M-1 World Comprehensive Fighting Tournament" with M-1 Global Holdings, the member of the World Fighting Association and one of the world’s top event originator.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: future financial and operating results, including revenues, income, expenditures, cash balances and other financial items; ability to manage growth and expansion; current and future economic and political conditions; ability to compete in an industry with low barriers to entry; ability to continue to operate through our VIE structure; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; ability to attract new clients, and further enhance brand recognition; ability to hire and retain qualified management personnel and key employees; trends and competition in the financial consulting services industry; a pandemic or epidemic; and other factors listed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations at: