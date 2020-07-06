Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Impact of COVID-19 on 5G Networks and Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on 5G networks and services. It looks at supply-side challenges such as constraints on network builds and delays to spectrum auctions and standards activity, as well as the impact on operator investment decisions.
The report also considers how the pandemic will affect consumer demand for 5G mobile and fixed-wireless access (FWA), as well as emerging 5G use cases such as cloud gaming. The report analyses the effect of the crisis on business demand for 5G services such as back-up connectivity for SMEs, and on industrial use cases such as private networks. The report also provides implications for telecom operators and their suppliers.
The report takes a largely qualitative approach to assessing the impact of COVID-19 on operators' 5G plans. Ongoing revisions to our forecasts will provide quantitative data on the impact of COVID-19 on metrics such as revenue and capex.
