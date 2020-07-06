Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Flavors Market by Type (Chocolate & Browns, Vanilla, Fruit & Nut, Dairy, Spices), Application (Beverages, Dairy, Confectionery, Bakery, Meat, Savory & Snacks), Origin (Natural, Nature identical, Artificial), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flavors market is projected to grow from USD 15.69 billion in 2019 to reach USD 20.72 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% in terms of value.



Factors such as the growth in environmental concerns and the rise in demand for bioethanol and advancement tools to optimize industrial production are projected to drive the growth of the food flavors industry during the forecast period. However, the growth of the food flavors market is inhibited by factors, such as high adaptation costs involved for small- & medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the stringent regulatory framework for the use of food flavors inhibits the growth of this market.



By type, the natural segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Natural flavors are estimated to form the dominant segment by origin for the food flavors market. Customers are showing a preference for natural flavors over synthetic flavor for food & beverage options. The processed food manufacturers prefer the natural segment due to high demand among customers. The popularity of organic flavors and food are also driving this segment.



By form, the liquid & gel segment is estimated to account for the largest share.



The liquid & gel forms of the food flavor are dominating the market. The liquid and gel forms are easy to blend with the ingredients and, therefore, are preferred by the manufacturers. It provides uniform texture and color to the end product. Also, it is more stable than the dry form; therefore, it is driving the market.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The food flavors market in the Asia Pacific region is largely driven by industrial shift and technological advancements that have made enzymes available for a wide range of applications. Developed markets such as North America and Western Europe are becoming mature, which has led to faster growth in developing markets such as Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the changing consumer preference in the food & beverage industry has contributed to the growth of the food flavors market in this region.



The food flavors market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and RoW (South Africa, the Middle East, and Others in Africa).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Flavors Market

4.2 Flavors Market: Key Regional Submarkets

4.3 North America: Flavors Market, by Key Application & Country

4.4 Flavors Market, by Type & Region

4.5 Flavors Market, by Form

4.6 Flavors Market, by Origin



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Yc-Ycc Shift

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Shift in Consumer Base

5.3.1.1.1 Consumer Inclination Toward Clean-Label Products to Drive the Natural Food Flavors Market

5.3.1.1.2 Consumer Interest in Organic Products

5.3.1.2 Continuous Demand for Sweet Flavors

5.3.1.3 Technological Advancements in the Flavor Industry

5.3.1.3.1 Microencapsulation Technology: a Major Advancement in the Flavor Industry

5.3.1.3.2 Non-Thermal Treatments: Hpp & Pef to Enhance the Flavor Retention

5.3.1.4 Growth in Trade, Investment, and Expenditure in the Processed Food & Beverages Market

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Restraints Related to Natural Flavors

5.3.2.1.1 Lower Stability

5.3.2.1.2 Limited Availability

5.3.2.2 Side-Effects of Added Flavors, Both Natural and Synthetic

5.3.2.3 Stringent Regulations and Government Policies

5.3.2.4 Reduced Beverage Production in Q2 of 2020 Due to COVID-19 Outbreak Restrained Flavors Businesses

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.3.3.2 Innovative Raw Material Sources

5.3.3.3 Use in Functional Foods

5.3.3.4 Increase in Popularity of Novel Flavors

5.3.3.5 Launch of Advanced Flavors

5.3.3.5.1 Therapeutic Flavor Systems

5.3.3.5.2 Vegan Flavor Systems

5.3.3.5.3 Certified Flavor Systems

5.3.3.5.4 Multifunctional Flavors

5.3.3.6 Floral Flavors to Gain Market Attention

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Compliance With Quality and Regulatory Standards



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Industry Insights

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Ecosystem Map

6.3.1 Flavors, Colors, and Fragrances: Ecosystem View

6.3.2 Flavors, Colors, and Fragrances: Market Map



7 Regulations in the Food Flavors Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 International Body for Food Safety Standards and Regulations

7.2.1 International Organization of the Flavor Industry (Iofi)

7.2.1.1 International Flavor Legislation

7.2.1.2 US Department of Health and Human Services

7.2.1.3 Flavor Extract Manufacturers Association

7.3 North America

7.3.1 US Regulations

7.3.1.1 US Department of Agriculture

7.3.1.2 Ffdca Section 201(S) Limitations

7.3.2 Canada

7.3.2.1 Canadian Food and Drugs Law

7.3.2.2 Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

7.3.3 Mexico

7.3.3.1 Mexican Food Regulations

7.4 South America

7.4.1 Brazil

7.4.1.1 Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa)

7.4.1.2 Brazilian Food and Regulations and Standards

7.4.2 Argentina

7.4.2.1 the Argentina Food Safety Act the Following Issues Must Be Considered When Selecting a Food Additive:

7.4.3 Rest of South America

7.5 Europe

7.5.1 Natural Flavors Defined in the Eu in Regulation (Ec) 1334/2008

7.5.1.1 Food and Agricultural Import Regulations and Standards (Berlin, Germany)

7.5.2 UK Regulation

7.5.2.1 in Regulation 2(1)

7.5.3 France

7.5.3.1 Food and Agriculture Imports Regulations and Standards

7.5.4 Italy

7.5.5 Eu Regulations

7.6 Asia-Pacific

7.6.1 China

7.6.2 India

7.6.3 Japan

7.6.3.1 Japan Flavor and Fragrance Materials Association'S (Jffma)

7.6.3.2 Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare

7.6.3.3 Japan Food Chemical Research Foundation (Jfcrf)

7.6.4 Korea

7.6.4.1 Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (Mfds)

7.6.5 Australia & New Zealand

7.6.5.1 Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code - Standard 1.3.1 - Food Additives

7.7 Rest of the World

7.7.1 South Africa

7.7.1.1 South African Association of the Flavor & Fragrance Industry (Saafi)

7.7.2 Middle East

7.7.2.1 Food, Agricultural, and Water Import Regulations and Standards - Dubai, United Arab Emirates

7.7.2.1.1 Codex Alimentarius



8 Patent Analysis

8.1 Overview



9 Flavors Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Flavors Market, by Type

9.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

9.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario

9.2 Chocolate & Brown

9.3 Vanilla

9.4 Fruit & Nut

9.5 Dairy

9.6 Spice & Savory

9.7 Other Flavors



10 Food Flavors Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Flavors Market, by Application

10.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

10.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario

10.2 Food

10.2.1 Dairy Products

10.2.1.1 Ice Cream

10.2.1.2 Other Dairy Products

10.2.2 Confectionery Products

10.2.2.1 Chocolates

10.2.2.2 Other Confectionery Products

10.2.3 Bakery Products

10.2.4 Meat Products

10.2.5 Other Food Applications

10.3 Beverages

10.3.1 Juices & Juice Concentrates

10.3.2 Functional Drinks

10.3.3 Carbonated Soft Drinks

10.3.4 Other Drinks



11 Food Flavors Market, by Origin

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Flavors Market, by Origin

11.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

11.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario

11.2 Nature-Identical

11.3 Natural

11.4 Artificial/Synthetic



12 Food Flavors Market, by Form

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Flavors Market, by Form

12.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

12.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario

12.2 Liquid & Gel

12.3 Dry



13 Food Flavors Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.5 South America

13.6 Rest of the World (Row)



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Evaluation Framework

14.2 Ranking of Key Players, 2020

14.3 Revenue Analysis

14.4 COVID-19 Specific Company Response

14.5 Key Market Developments

14.5.1 Expansions & Investments

14.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

14.5.3 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships



15 Company Evaluation Matrix & Company Profiles

15.1 Overview

15.2 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions & Methodology

15.2.1 Stars

15.2.2 Emerging Leaders

15.2.3 Pervasive Players

15.2.4 Emerging Companies

15.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019 (Overall Market)

15.4 Company Profiles

15.4.1 Dupont

15.4.2 Archer Daniels Midland (Adm)

15.4.3 Givaudan

15.4.4 Kerry Group

15.4.5 International Flavors and Fragrances (Iff)

15.4.6 Symrise

15.4.7 Mane

15.4.8 Taiyo International

15.4.9 Sensient

15.4.10 T. Hasegawa

15.4.11 Firmenich

15.4.12 Synergy Flavors

15.4.13 Robertet

15.4.14 Takasago

15.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/SME)

15.5.1 Star

15.5.2 Emerging Leaders

15.5.3 Pervasive

15.5.4 Emerging Companies

15.6 Startups/SME Profiles

15.6.1 Amar Bio-Organics

15.6.2 Ossoro

15.6.3 Fabster

15.6.4 The Flavor Factory (TFF)

15.6.5 The Foodie Flavors

15.6.6 Besmoke Limited

15.6.7 Aromata Group

15.6.8 Create Flavors

15.6.9 Gulf Flavors & Food Ingredients Fzco

15.6.10 Seluz Fragrance & Flavor Company



