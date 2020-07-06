Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Counting Market by Product (Instruments (Spectrophotometer, Hemocytometer, Flow Cytometer, Hematology Analyzers), Consumables (Reagent, Microplate)), Cancer, Stem Cell Research, End User (Pharmaceutical, Hospital, Research) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell counting market is estimated to reach USD 14.50 billion by 2025 from USD 10.49 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.



Market growth is largely driven by growing funding for cell-based research, rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, the development of enhanced solutions and improved image analysis, and the growing use of high-throughput flow cytometry and automated hematology analyzers. On the other hand, the high cost of cell analysis is expected to hinder market growth to a certain extent.

The research application segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2019.

On the basis of application, the cell counting market is segmented into research, medical, and industrial applications. In 2019, research applications accounted for the largest share of the market. Increasing government initiatives in stem cell research and the wide usage of cell counting in research are the major factors driving the growth of the research applications segment.

The research institutes segment commanded the largest share of the cell counting market in 2019.

On the basis of end-users, the cell counting market is segmented into research institutes, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs, and other end users. In 2019, research institutes accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines, increasing pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and commercial expansion of various pharmaceutical companies.

The Asia Pacific region to register the highest growth in the global cell count market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing number of proteomics, genomics, and stem cell research activities; increasing research funding; increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and the growing trend of research infrastructure modernization are supporting market growth in the Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Cell Counting Market Overview

4.2 North America: Cell Counting Market Share, by Product & Country (2019)

4.3 Cell Counting Market Share, by End User (2019)

4.4 Cell Counting Market Share, by Application (2019)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Funding for Cell-Based Research

5.2.1.2 Rising Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

5.2.1.3 Growing Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries

5.2.1.4 Development of Enhanced Solutions and Improved Image Analysis

5.2.1.5 Growing Use of High-Throughput Flow Cytometry and Automated Hematology Analyzers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Cell Analysis Instruments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Applications of Cell Counting in Personalized Medicine

5.2.3.2 Growth in Stem Cell Research

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals in Clinical Laboratories

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Industry Trends

6.1.1.1 Growing Focus on the Stem Cell Research Industry

6.1.1.2 Recombinant Dna Technology

6.1.1.3 Integration of Advanced Technologies

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Research

6.2.2 Manufacturing

6.2.3 Marketing & Sales

6.3 Regulatory Challenges

6.3.1 Stringent Fda Requirements

6.3.2 Analyte-Specific Reagent Rule (Asr) 1997

6.3.3 Validation Protocols for Cell-Based Assays

6.3.4 Lack of Guidelines for Laboratory-Developed Tests (Ldts) for Fluorescence Assays

7 Cell Counting Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consumables

7.2.1 Media, Sera, and Reagents

7.2.1.1 Increasing Focus on Research to Drive the Demand for Cell Counting Media, Sera, and Reagents

7.2.2 Assay Kits

7.2.2.1 Assay Kits Offer Convenience Over Standalone Reagents - A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

7.2.3 Microplates

7.2.3.1 Use of Microplates in Drug Discovery Research will Increase the Demand for Microplates

7.2.4 Accessories

7.2.4.1 Increase in Use of Cell Counting Instruments will Fuel the Demand for Related Accessories

7.2.5 Other Consumables

7.3 Instruments

7.3.1 Spectrophotometers

7.3.1.1 Single-Mode Readers

7.3.1.1.1 Compactness and Affordability of Single-Mode Spectrophotometers to Drive the Growth of This Market

7.3.1.2 Multi-Mode Readers

7.3.1.2.1 Multi-Mode Spectrophotometers have High Accuracy, Reliability, and Flexibility

7.3.2 Flow Cytometers

7.3.2.1 Ability of Flow Cytometer to Assess Multi-Parametric Cellular Parameters along with Cell Counting is Driving Adoption

7.3.3 Hematology Analyzers

7.3.3.1 Fully Automated Analyzers

7.3.3.1.1 High Yield and Benefits Over Semi-Automated Hematology Analyzers to Drive Adoption of Automated Hematology Analyzers

7.3.3.2 Semi-Automated Hematology Analyzers

7.3.3.2.1 Affordability of Semi-Automated Analyzers to Drive the Market Growth Among Small Labs and Hospitals

7.3.4 Cell Counters

7.3.4.1 Automated Cell Counters

7.3.4.1.1 Reliable and Quick Results are Supporting the Growth of This Market

7.3.4.2 Hemocytometers/Manual Cell Counters

7.3.4.2.1 Manual Cell Counters are Rapidly Being Replaced by Automated Cell Counters Due to their Low Accuracy

7.3.5 Microscopes

7.3.5.1 Microscopes Play a Key Role in Cell Analysis

8 Cell Counting Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Applications

8.2.1 Cancer Research

8.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Cancer to Support the Growth of This Segment

8.2.2 Immunology Research

8.2.2.1 High Incidence of Infectious Diseases and Increased Demand for Advanced Vaccines to Propel Market Growth

8.2.3 Neurology Research

8.2.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Propel Market Growth

8.2.4 Stem Cell Research

8.2.4.1 Rising Investments in Stem Cell Research to Drive the Growth of This Application Segment

8.2.5 Other Research Applications

8.3 Medical Applications

8.3.1 Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnosis

8.3.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Genetic Diseases to Drive Market Growth

8.3.2 in Vitro Fertilization

8.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Ivf Procedures to Support the Growth of This Application Segment

8.3.3 Circulating Tumor Cell Detection

8.3.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer Contributes to the Growth of This Segment

8.4 Industrial Applications

8.4.1 Cell Counting Has Significant Importance in the Food, Dairy, Environment, and Microbial Industries

9 Cell Counting Market, by End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Institutes

9.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Cancer to Drive the Market for This End-User Segment

9.3 Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

9.3.1 Development of Complex and Highly Specialized Tests & Assays to Support Market Growth

9.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Contract Research Organizations (Cros)

9.4.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Cros are the Fastest-Growing End Users of the Cell Counting Market

9.5 Other End Users

10 Cell Counting Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 the Us Held the Largest Share of North America in 2019

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Availability of Research Funding for Regenerative Medicine and Clinical Research Activities Drives the Market Growth

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany to Command the Largest Share of the European Cell Counting Market

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Increasing Investments in Life Science R&D to Support Market Growth

10.3.3 UK

10.3.3.1 Increasing Initiatives to Strengthen the Academic Research Infrastructure to Drive Market Growth

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Favorable Funding Scenario and Increasing Research Activities to Support Market Growth

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Increasing Funding for Cell-Based Research and International Scientific Collaborations to Drive Market Growth

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Japan Dominated the Asia Pacific Cell Counting Market in 2019

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 China to Register the Highest CAGR in the Apac Market during the Forecast Period

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 the Increasing Use of Flow Cytometry in Hiv Research to Drive Market Growth

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.3 Innovators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 Key Product & Service Launches

11.4.2 Key Acquisitions

11.4.3 Key Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Danaher Corporation

12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.4 Merck Kgaa

12.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

12.6 Abbott Laboratories

12.7 Perkinelmer, Inc.

12.8 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.9 Corning

12.10 Tecan

12.11 Boule Diagnostics Ab

12.12 Olympus Corporation

12.13 Horiba

12.14 Sysmex Corporation

12.15 Siemens Healthineers Ag

12.16 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

12.17 Luminex Corporation

12.18 Nexcelom Bioscience Llc

12.19 Tip Biosystems

12.20 Logos Biosystems, Inc.

