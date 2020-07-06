Pune, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global retail analytics market is expected to gain traction from the increasing adoption of omnichannel models by the prominent organizations. This model aids in collecting vast amounts of raw consumer data and voices from various channels across markets. It is nowadays lowering the number of physical stores and surging the number of applications and websites that can be easily operated from smartphones. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Retail Analytics Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Software and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Retail Store Type (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, and Retail Chains), By Function (Customer Management, Supply Chain Management, Merchandising, In-Store Operations, and Strategy & Planning) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that this market size was USD 4.12 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 17.84 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/retail-analytics-market-101273







The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the manufacturing processes to a complete standstill. The increasing implementation of lockdown measures worldwide is severely affecting the operation of several companies. But, with time, we will be able to get out of this grave situation and come back to normalcy. Our highly accurate reports will help you to get in-depth insights into the current scenario of every market. Only then you can choose the most appropriate strategy that would take your business to a whole new level.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

How will the changing consumer behavior affect the market?

Which region is expected to lead in the near future?

Which segment would dominate the market in the coming years?

What is the current competitive scenario of the market?





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market.



Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/retail-analytics-market-101273







Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Usage of AI & Machine Learning to Skyrocket Demand

The increasing usage of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) is enhancing the customer experience, as well as sales. Retailers will be able to gain insights and analyze the data about the prices, sales, and quantity to reach their target customers. The integration of such technologies in retail analytics would help in providing unique product recommendations to the customers based on their generated data. AI is also capable of correcting inventory distortion, enhancing product development, and optimizing supply chain. These factors are expected to propel the retail analytics market growth in the coming years.

How will COVID-19 Pandemic Affect the Global Market?

Owing to the social distancing norms and stay-at-home initiatives by the governments of several countries, people are shifting rapidly towards the e-commerce platforms.

The demand for customer-level analytics is growing because of the increasing online grocery shopping practices.

As such changing consumer behaviors are putting more stress on the supply chain, organizations are focusing on adopting AI to develop smart retail analytics.

Numerous companies are persistently striving to deliver efficient solutions for forecasting customer demand & finances, as well as managing product supply.

The above-mentioned factors prove that the market would exhibit average growth during the current situation.

Segment-

Customer Management Segment to Grow Steadily Owing to Changing Consumer Behavior

Based on function, the market is segregated into strategy & planning, in-store operations, merchandising, supply chain management, and customer management. Out of these, the customer management segment generated 21.6% market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the rapid changes in the behaviors of the consumers. Most of the retail chains are presently focusing on customer satisfaction. It is resulting in the increasing adoption of this analytics platforms by them.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/retail-analytics-market-101273







Regional Analysis-

High Demand for Personalized Shopping to Favor Growth in North America

In terms of geography, North America held USD 1.61 billion revenue in 2019 and is likely to dominate throughout the forthcoming years backed by the increasing usage of advanced solutions in the retail sector. In addition to that, the presence of a large number of prominent retail chains, hypermarkets, and supermarkets in this region would augment growth. Besides, the rising inclination of the consumers towards personalized shopping experience is expected to help the retailers in adopting retail analytics platforms at a fast pace. It would surge their consumer bases.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to grow steadily backed by the rising usage of smartphones and broadband internet services by the masses in this region. The renowned retailers are also looking forward to investing in broadening their footprints in the developing countries. Europe is set to grow considerably backed by the existence of several reputed retailers in this region. They are mainly operating from countries, such as Spain, Italy, France, and Germany.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching Novel Solutions to Strengthen Their Positions

The market houses a large number of organizations that are constantly trying to keep up with the latest trends. They are incorporating various technologies in retail analytics to generate more sales and strengthen their positions in the global market. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

December 2019 : SPINS, LLC partnered up with Symphony RetailAI to integrate SPINS Product Intelligence into the latter’s CINDE Sales and Customer Insights. It would aid in bringing on-demand access to point-of-sale and customer data, thereby delivering an improved understanding of the purchasing behaviors of consumers.





: SPINS, LLC partnered up with Symphony RetailAI to integrate SPINS Product Intelligence into the latter’s CINDE Sales and Customer Insights. It would aid in bringing on-demand access to point-of-sale and customer data, thereby delivering an improved understanding of the purchasing behaviors of consumers. January 2019: IBM showcased its latest AI-powered innovations at the National Retail Federation's 2019 Big Show. These would help the retail industry in propelling the customer experience by offering appropriate tools, specially designed to optimize business and worker performances.



List of the Leading Companies Operating in the Retail Analytics Market. They are as follows:

ALTEN Calsoft Labs Private Limited

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Fractal Analytics Inc

HCL Technologies Limited

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

QlikTech International A.B.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

Tableau Software, LLC

Wipro Limited





Quick Buy – Retail Analytics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101273







Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact Key Industry Developments – In Response to the COVID-19 Impact Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Global Retail Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size and Forecast – By Type (Value) Software Services Market Size and Forecast – By Deployment (Value) On Premise Cloud Market Size and Forecast – By Retail Store Type (Value) Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Retail Chains Market Size and Forecast – By Function (Value) Customer Management Supply Chain Management Merchandising In-Store Operations Strategy and Planning Market Size and Forecast – By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued...!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/retail-analytics-market-101273







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:



Cloud Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Education, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Blockchain in Retail Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Platform, Services), By Provider (Application and solution provider, Middleware provider Infrastructure, Protocol Provider), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Retail Clinics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Location (Departmental Stores, Shopping Malls, Retail Stores, Others) By Ownership (Standalone, Hospital-owned, Investor-owned, Others), By Mode of Payment (Insurance, Out-of-Pocket) and Geography Forecast till 2026

E-Retail Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Marketplace, Third party e-retailers, Own website), By Products Category (Clothing and Footwear, Accessories and others) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Retail Cloud Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Model Type (Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service and Software as a Service), By Deployment (Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud), By Solution (Supply Chain Management, Workforce Management, Customer Management, Reporting & Analytics, Data Security, Omni-Channel), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium and Large Enterprise) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Deployment (On-Premise & Cloud-Based), By End User (Retail, Hospitality and others), By Applications (Marketing &, Advertising, Customer Behaviour and Security Management, Customer Engagement and Experience Management) and Geography Forecast till 2025





About Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/retail-analytics-market-9241

